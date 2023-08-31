Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

If you're looking for an unusual co-op game to play with a friend, then How 2 Escape could be exactly the ticket you need.

All aboard this "asymmetric escape game" from Breakfirst Games, which launches today on the Switch eShop. This isn't a co-op game where you both play together on the Switch — instead, one of you plays on console while another plays via the Companion App, which you can get on iOS and Android devices. You can find out how to download the app via the game's official website.

The player on the Switch? They're trapped on a moving train, while the person on the phone gets information to provide to their friend and help them escape.

Here are some more details about this unique escape room-style game from its Steam page:

How 2 Escape is an escape-simulation game where two players will need to cooperate on asymmetrical gameplay and devices.

Cooperate to win!

2 players, 2 ways to play.

First player on PC embodies the character trapped in the train, exploring and playing with the environment.

Second player will use the dedicated free companion app* to get various information and try to understand how to help the first player and be able to escape from this unfortunate travel…

Railway to Hell

Each wagon is timed in different ways that you’ll discover. Running out of time means defeat.

The longer you wait, the more difficult it is to see clearly...

Both players will need to interact with each other and focus on their sense. Puzzles will require logic, coordination, observation and listening but most of all: communication!

No time to chitchat. Get out of the trapped train. Every second is counted. Story-Train-lling

Emy wakes up, trapped in a speeding train filled with traps and enigmatic puzzles. Her only way out? Reach the brake lever of the locomotive to stop the train. Her brother, Johann, on the other end of the phone, is the sole possessor of information that will aid Emy in navigating through the various carriages and escaping from this train. Will you be able to save Emy in time?

How 2 Escape is out now on the Switch. Are you boarding the escape express? Let us know in the comments.