Blimey, we honestly didn't see this coming.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe has been climbing the UK charts in recent weeks, but in rather surprising turn of events, it's now actually taken the top spot, more than six years after its initial launch on Switch.

The game does admittedly enjoy consistent sales thanks to its ongoing inclusion in hardware bundles, but to see it reach the top of the charts in 2023 is frankly jarring, even when you consider the recent DLC drops.

Elsewhere, Grand Theft Auto V has also climbed to the number two spot, while Pikmin 4 maintains its current position at number eight. In terms of new releases, we've got Madden NFL 24 coming in at number eleven, while The Texas Chain Saw Massacre settles for number thirteen.

Finally, after enjoying two weeks at the number one spot thanks to some discounted hardware bundles, Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga now finds itself all the way down at number twenty-four. Nothing lasts forever, right?

Here's this week's UK top forty in full:

Last Week This Week Game 3 1 Mario Kart 8 Deluxe 5 2 Grant Theft Auto V 2 3 FIFA 23 4 4 The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom 9 5 Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate 15 6 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II 7 7 Minecraft 8 8 Pikmin 4 6 9 Hogwarts Legacy 12 10 Nintendo Switch Sports NEW 11 Madden NFL 24 35 12 The Witcher III: Wild Hunt GOTY Edition NEW 13 The Texas Chain Saw Massacre 16 14 Red Dead Redemption 2 32 15 Star Wars Jedi: Survivor 17 16 Animal Crossing: New Horizons 21 17 Pokémon Violet 13 18 Street Fighter 6 33 19 The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Complete Edition 20 20 Diablo IV 31 21 Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle 24 22 Super Mario Odyssey 26 23 New Super Mario Bros U. Deluxe 24 24 Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga 25 25 Lego Harry Potter Collection - 26 It Takes Two 40 27 Dark Souls Trilogy 36 28 Crash Bandicoot N.Sane Trilogy 30 29 Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury 28 30 Mario Party Superstars - 31 Little Nightmares II - 32 F1 23 25 33 WWE 2K23 25 34 Resident Evil 4 37 35 Pokémon Scarlet 23 36 Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition 38 37 Super Smash Bros. Ultimate - 38 Lego 2K Drive - 39 Luigi's Mansion 3 39 40 Five Nights at Freddy's: Security Breach

[Compiled by GfK]

< Last week's charts

Did you pick up any new titles this week? Let us know your thoughts on the charts in the comments below.