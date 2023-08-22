Blimey, we honestly didn't see this coming.
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe has been climbing the UK charts in recent weeks, but in rather surprising turn of events, it's now actually taken the top spot, more than six years after its initial launch on Switch.
The game does admittedly enjoy consistent sales thanks to its ongoing inclusion in hardware bundles, but to see it reach the top of the charts in 2023 is frankly jarring, even when you consider the recent DLC drops.
Elsewhere, Grand Theft Auto V has also climbed to the number two spot, while Pikmin 4 maintains its current position at number eight. In terms of new releases, we've got Madden NFL 24 coming in at number eleven, while The Texas Chain Saw Massacre settles for number thirteen.
Finally, after enjoying two weeks at the number one spot thanks to some discounted hardware bundles, Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga now finds itself all the way down at number twenty-four. Nothing lasts forever, right?
Here's this week's UK top forty in full:
|Last Week
|This Week
|Game
|
3
|1
|Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
|
5
|2
|
Grant Theft Auto V
|
2
|3
|
FIFA 23
|
4
|4
|The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
|
9
|
5
|
Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate
|
15
|
6
|Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II
|
7
|
7
|Minecraft
|
8
|8
|Pikmin 4
|
6
|9
|Hogwarts Legacy
|
12
|10
|
Nintendo Switch Sports
|
NEW
|11
|Madden NFL 24
|
35
|12
|The Witcher III: Wild Hunt GOTY Edition
|
NEW
|13
|The Texas Chain Saw Massacre
|
16
|14
|
Red Dead Redemption 2
|
32
|15
|Star Wars Jedi: Survivor
|
17
|16
|Animal Crossing: New Horizons
|
21
|17
|Pokémon Violet
|
13
|18
|Street Fighter 6
|
33
|19
|The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Complete Edition
|
20
|20
|Diablo IV
|
31
|21
|Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle
|
24
|22
|
Super Mario Odyssey
|
26
|23
|New Super Mario Bros U. Deluxe
|
24
|24
|Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga
|
25
|25
|Lego Harry Potter Collection
|
-
|26
|It Takes Two
|
40
|27
|
Dark Souls Trilogy
|
36
|28
|Crash Bandicoot N.Sane Trilogy
|
30
|29
|Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury
|
28
|30
|Mario Party Superstars
|
-
|31
|Little Nightmares II
|
-
|32
|F1 23
|
25
|33
|WWE 2K23
|
25
|34
|Resident Evil 4
|
37
|35
|Pokémon Scarlet
|
23
|36
|Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition
|
38
|37
|Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
|
-
|38
|Lego 2K Drive
|
-
|39
|Luigi's Mansion 3
|
39
|40
|Five Nights at Freddy's: Security Breach
[Compiled by GfK]
Did you pick up any new titles this week? Let us know your thoughts on the charts in the comments below.
Comments 27
Jeez, at least we’ve got some big releases coming since that list is sort of sad. Old games galore!
So like when the switch 2 or successor inevitably launches I wonder how Nintendo will attempt to top mario kart 8 deluxe because this 9 year old game has pretty consistently sold like a launch title for about a decade now
A strong week for Switch hardware then. Hmm, was there a sale or a bund-haha silly me, what am I thinking lol.
@EaglyBird Why would they? If sales are still good, why bother with a new game? Just port the old one again, squeeze it for all its worth.
@Bunkerneath because at a certain point people will tire of it
I like how they bought Red Dead Redemption 2 on PS4 in preparation for Red Dead Redemption 1 also on PS4. To those who don't know Red Dead Redemption 2 is a prequel to Red Dead Redemption 1.
@EaglyBird If we knew how Nintendo can top Mario Kart 8, then I dare say we would have been headhunted by the industry lol. They said they have finally got an idea for 9. So it's nice they aren't just sh***ing one out every other year like most western devs when they are on to a good thing.
It's great to see Pikmin 4 still hanging in the top 10. It's always been a niche series for Nintendo, especially here in the UK, so to see it do as well as it has has been amazing. Let's hope Nintendo dont wait 10 years before releasing the next one 😉
@EaglyBird Nintendo doesn't make one Mario Kart entry to top another, they make one every gen so that it represent what the console could do. The only reason the Switch got a port of the Wii U game was that not many people got the chance to play it on Wii U. The Switch itself already got its own Mario Kart entry (Mario Kart Live), so likely Mario Kart 10 would be something new spectacular. Who knows, it could also be a VR game too.
Nintendo had sacrificed 5 of their racing games (F-Zero, Excitebike, 1080, Wave Race, and Diddy Kong Racing) in favor of Mario Kart, it's likely they'll take features away from those five and implement them into the next Mario Kart. After all we already got karts and bikes, next they'll probably add hovercrafts and boats from F-Zero and Wave Race as well. I see they already add gliders from PilotWings. Likely they may even add a mode where you snowboarding or water surfing too or maybe a unicycle as well from their old racing game, Uniracer. Heck there might even be a monster truck style mode similar to Stunt Race FX for Mario Kart 10. This is Nintendo retired all their other racing games for Mario Kart. After retiring those then Nintendo turns Mario Kart into Super Smash Racing
@EaglyBird Minecraft is ancient at this point and still gets sold regularly. People are born every 5 min and people age then they buy these things. It’s not the same people buying the same game 10 times if it’s not ported 10 times so there is nothing to tire from. It’s just the current Gen buying what the previous Gen bought.
It's fantastic seeing MK8 Deluxe return to 1st.
@Serpenterror Gonna need a source for that mate. Last I read, they simply hadn't thought of anything exciting to do with the F-Zero franchise.
Overall great week for Switch between 8 Deluxe back on top, Tears of the Kingdom in 4th and Pikmin 4 in 8th respectively and most other Switch games higher than last week!
@EaglyBird It'll be interesting to see and will depend a lot on whether the new switch is backwards compatible. If its not, I would guess everyone with a switch 2 will get Mario Kart 9 (or whatever it's called), same as they did with 8. But if it's backwards compatible they will have to sell gamers on why they need the new one.
I'm a Nintendo obsessive but mario kart is really just in my collection for family get togethers or kid play dates - I'm not sure I would need the new one for that purpose
@GrailUK You don't need source for it, just play Mario Kart 8 and you will see all the evidence slowly coming into place. F-Zero, Diddy Kong Racing, 1080, and even Excitebike had tracks and vehicles in there that show Nintendo is willing to take whatever those games had and put them into Mario Kart. Mount Wario could easily be turn into a 1080 snowboarding track if Nintendo wanted to, originally in older Mario Kart games when your racer falls under water for a few seconds, Lakitu will fish them out. Well by borrowing underwater section from games like Diddy Kong Racing they no longer had to worry about that. Then there's gravity feature which allow vehicles to defy gravity and ride through tubes and walls, these are implements from F-Zero. Then we had gliders which allow vehicles to descends safely back to track, gliders are taken from the PilotWings series. The motorbikes themselves are from Excitebike. Heck Nintendo even took a feature from a racing game that's not their own, seasonal version of a track for example the Animal Crossing track had four different versions of that same track with their seasons. This feature is taken from Sonic R which had only four tracks but each track had different seasonal versions of that track.
@Serpenterror I get that. But they borrowed from F-Zero (even the 200cc mode is a nod I'm sure!) and put them into Mario Kart to make it feel different. Where can they take F-Zero? (gyro controls with pitch etc so you have to maximize your grip on the tracks maybe. That would be pretty hardcore!) I dunno. Mario Kart seems to have less design restrictions so anything goes.
(By the way, if having water tracks in Mario Kart 10 is how we get a new Wave Race, I'll be ok with that lol.)
@GrailUK yep I’m really happy Nintendo doesn’t allow annualized franchises when they can controll it. I couldn’t guess what mario karts idea is my personal guess would be drilling or going underground but that’s weak
@Serpenterror That actually makes a lot of sense
@Arawn93 thats a fair point hoeever depending on how much more advanced the switch sucessor is mario kart 9 will eventually look outdated and unlike minecraft the cources aren’t infinitely replay able
@Manguy888A I agree that if the switch is backwards compatible then they’ll have to do something to differentiate 8 from 9
Yeah I really hope Nintendo tests the waters with F-Zero in the near future, even just a re-release of GX with online.
Imagine that making it into the charts!
Out of the the 5 'dead' racing series @Serpenterror mentioned above, I would give this one a shot for a comeback!
@EaglyBird I want to see the next Mario Kart use jump more. A platforming racer. Bring back the feather for shortcuts. Make the tracks perilous if you don't time jumps. That's where I would go.
@GrailUK that sounds awesome but it would alienate casuals the main consumers of mario kart
@EaglyBird That's where game design comes in lol.
This game cannot be stopped.. We'll most likely never see another new Mario Kart either. Oh well.
As long as they add in Diddy Kong in the final DLC, all will be well.
I think people in the UK shop for MK8 and GTA 5 as part of their weekly groceries. That's my head canon as to why they keep selling so well.
While I love to see new blood on these lists, there is no denying just how incredible it is, to see Mario Kart 8 Deluxe in the top spot, even after all these years.
Seeing that MK8's DLC is almost finally complete, whoever didn't own the game now is the time to get it.
Actually about half of the Switch player base owns MK8 by now ... room for another potential 60 million players
@Bunkerneath @EaglyBird plus they need something to sell the next system…. I won’t drop $400 to play a port of a decade old game.
@rockodoodle 100% agree I’ve played 8 to death the dlc is a breath of fresh air but I know half the tracks like the back of my hand we need something new
@GrailUK Still though Nintendo changing the formula by making it more complicated had the opportunity to alienate causal audiences and kill a cash cow. That being said I would love a more technical mario kart
