MK8 Deluxe
Blimey, we honestly didn't see this coming.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe has been climbing the UK charts in recent weeks, but in rather surprising turn of events, it's now actually taken the top spot, more than six years after its initial launch on Switch.

The game does admittedly enjoy consistent sales thanks to its ongoing inclusion in hardware bundles, but to see it reach the top of the charts in 2023 is frankly jarring, even when you consider the recent DLC drops.

Elsewhere, Grand Theft Auto V has also climbed to the number two spot, while Pikmin 4 maintains its current position at number eight. In terms of new releases, we've got Madden NFL 24 coming in at number eleven, while The Texas Chain Saw Massacre settles for number thirteen.

Finally, after enjoying two weeks at the number one spot thanks to some discounted hardware bundles, Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga now finds itself all the way down at number twenty-four. Nothing lasts forever, right?

Here's this week's UK top forty in full:

Last Week This Week Game

3

 1 Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

5

 2

Grant Theft Auto V

2

 3

FIFA 23

4

 4 The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

9

5

Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate

15

6

 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II

7

7

 Minecraft

8

 8 Pikmin 4

6

 9 Hogwarts Legacy

12

 10

Nintendo Switch Sports

NEW

 11 Madden NFL 24

35

 12 The Witcher III: Wild Hunt GOTY Edition

NEW

 13 The Texas Chain Saw Massacre

16

 14

Red Dead Redemption 2

32

 15 Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

17

 16 Animal Crossing: New Horizons

21

 17 Pokémon Violet

13

 18 Street Fighter 6

33

 19 The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Complete Edition

20

 20 Diablo IV

31

 21 Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle

24

 22

Super Mario Odyssey

26

 23 New Super Mario Bros U. Deluxe

24

 24 Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

25

 25 Lego Harry Potter Collection

-

 26 It Takes Two

40

 27

Dark Souls Trilogy

36

 28 Crash Bandicoot N.Sane Trilogy

30

 29 Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury

28

 30 Mario Party Superstars

-

 31 Little Nightmares II

-

 32 F1 23

25

 33 WWE 2K23

25

 34 Resident Evil 4

37

 35 Pokémon Scarlet

23

 36 Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition

38

 37 Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

-

 38 Lego 2K Drive

-

 39 Luigi's Mansion 3

39

 40 Five Nights at Freddy's: Security Breach

[Compiled by GfK]

