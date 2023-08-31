Squishmallows toy manufacturer Jazwares has revealed the next two Pokémon-themed Squishmallows.

Clefairy and Teddiursa will be getting the squishy toy treatment "soon", bringing the Squishmons up to eight. Currently, you can get two different types of Pikachu, Gengar, Snorlax, Togepi, and Piplup.

While we haven't seen what the plush versions of these two newcomers will look like, the design concept shown in the official Squishmallows tweet gives us a good idea. Look, it's round, it's cute, and it's probably going to be soft — that's a win, right?

You'll need to be quick to snap these up when they drop, as the Pokémon Squishmallows have proven extremely popular in the past, selling out within minutes online.

We'll let you know when Clefairy and Teddiursa become available. For now, let us know what you think of these two new additions in the comments.