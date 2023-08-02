Square Enix revealed the first of two unannounced DLC song packs coming to Theatrhythm Final Bar Line today via the official Final Fantasy series Twitter.

The Bravely Default Series Pack launches on 11th October and will include six songs from Bravely Default and Bravely Default II. The DLC will be available to those who have purchased the Premium Digital Deluxe Edition or have downloaded Season Pass 3. You'll also be able to buy the pack separately from the Nintendo Switch eShop.





Which songs will you courageously flaunt your high scores for? Announcing the Bravely Default Series Pack, available in Theatrhythm Final Bar Line Season Pass 3.Play through six amazing tracks from both Bravely Default games from October 11th.Which songs will you courageously flaunt your high scores for? pic.twitter.com/3yqrODX7oS August 2, 2023

The four Bravely Default songs were previously available as DLC in Theatrhythm Final Fantasy: Curtain Call on the 3DS, but the two Bravely Default II songs are brand new to the rhythm game series. Both games' soundtracks are composed by Revo, lead producer and musician of the Japanese symphonic rock band Sound Horizon.

There's still one DLC pack yet to be announced, which is due out on 1st November. What could that be? We'll likely find out in the coming weeks. But for now, Theatrhythm fans can look forward to the SaGa Pack Vol. 3, which drops on 9th August.