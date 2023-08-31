Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

Update [Thu 31st Aug, 2023 06:45 BST]:

Following the release of the first Season Pass character Spectre on 12th July, Arc System Works and co have now revealed the second fighter joining the DLC content. It's "Brawler" but there's no mention of when they'll be added to the game. Another three characters will be released after this fighter. Here's the teaser:





⛓️𝙉𝙚𝙭𝙩 𝙞𝙣 𝙇𝙞𝙣𝙚: 𝘽𝙧𝙖𝙬𝙡𝙚𝙧⛓️Brace for impact as Brawler's might unveils! Prepare for the brawl of a lifetime. #DNFDuel August 31, 2023

Original article [Sun 12th Mar, 2023 09:00 GMT]:

Following last December's reveal of a DNF Duel Nintendo Switch port, Nexon and Arc System Works have now announced a Season Pass roadmap.

Part one will launch in Summer 2023 with Spectre (the new playable fighter) and will also include a "new awakening system" and "new system". Additional details haven't been revealed just yet. This will be followed with Fall and Winter updaters - adding new characters.

There's also content planned all the way through to 2024 including even more new fighters.

DNF Duel will launch on 20th April 2023 on the Nintendo Switch and is available now on other platforms. Here's a look at the upcoming character Spectre: