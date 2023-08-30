Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

In some surprising news today, 2K Games has announced the arrival of the Civilization VI Leader Pass on all consoles including the Nintendo Switch.

This DLC wasn't originally planned for console versions of the popular turn-based strategy, but after ongoing requests from the playerbase, 2K has decided to release it on every platform. It adds 12 all-new leaders and 6 alternate personas.

To access this new content, you'll need to buy the Leaders Pass or have the Civilization VI: Anthology bundle. If you're having trouble redeeming it at the moment and already own the existing game content - don't worry! It seems there are some teething issues with the Switch release and 2K is investigating it:

"We're actively investigating missing entitlements on Nintendo Switch. In the meantime, if you could submit a ticket (https://support.2k.com), we can work with you to get your content delivered!"

