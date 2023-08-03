Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

Stick to the Plan is a puzzle game about dogs, sticks, and big plans. The upcoming tile-based puzzler is coming to Steam on 12th September, with a Switch release date "yet to be determined", says publisher and developer Dead Pixel Tales.

As you can no doubt guess, you play as a stick-loving dog named Roberto — and he really, really, likes sticks. He wants to find the best sticks ever, and you'll need to help guide him through 60 different levels. The controls are very simple — you just need to move, rotate, and pick up and drop the stick in order to show Roberto the way. But with hazards along the way, you'll need to be careful.

There's a demo available on Steam right now, plus Stick to the Plan is featured as part of the Cerebral Puzzle Showcase, which takes place from 3rd to 7th August.

Here's a rundown of the game's main features, straight from Dead Pixel Tales:

Stick to the Plan is a cozy and soothing puzzle game that takes you on a journey with Roberto, as he embarks on a quest to get the perfect stick along the way. The mechanics are simple: move, rotate and pick/drop your stick to avoid obstacles and draw up a plan to the goal, but be careful, it will not be as easy as it seems. Features:

- Simple & accessible controls: move, rotate, pick & drop your stick in order to solve puzzles.

- More than 60 levels across 5 different locations: each one with its own unique mechanics & style!

- Beautiful 3D environments crafted with care. Explore them all!

- Discover the story of Roberto through illustrated vignettes at the end of each world. Why is he looking for the perfect stick? What will be Roberto's final plan?

Stick to the Plan launches on Switch at some point in the future. We'll let you know when we get an official release date. Will you be checking this one out? Go fetch us in the comments.