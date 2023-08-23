Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

Publisher Thunderful and developer The Station have announced that SteamWorld Build will be making its way to the Nintendo Switch on December 1st, 2023.

Developed simultaneously for PC and console, the game will arrive on switch with "no compromise" considering the genre is more typically geared toward PC players. The dev team has also strived to ensure that the game will be appealing to both newcomers and veterans of the genre.

Here's a look at the official synopsis:

"As the architect of a SteamWorld mining town, break ground and raise houses for your steambot citizens, keep them fed and provide some rootin'-tootin' entertainment. Venture into the abandoned mine sitting under your town, rumoured to be filled with ancient tech that holds the key to escaping impending doom. Using the natural resources above ground and the abundant ores buried below, expand your town, stimulate new residential tiers to join the quest to dig deeper, unearth untold riches and ultimately help them to hightail it off the planet!"

We went hands on with Steamworld Build upon its initial announcement and came away feeling very positive about the whole thing. Be sure to check out out full thoughts in the article below.