Update [Tue 8th Aug, 2023 07:05 BST]:

At the end of July, a logo for a "Sonic & Friends" trademark surfaced online. It had everyone wondering what it was for and Sega has now officially revealed it's a series of animated TikTok shorts. This series will be made available exclusively on TikTok, with more installments to come in the future.

Here's a look at the first one:

Original article [Thu 27th Jul, 2023 01:55 BST]:

Although Sonic Superstars is just around the corner, Sega is always busy with various other Sonic projects, and it seems to definitely have something else lined up - with the company last month filing a mysterious trademark in Japan for "Sonic & Friends".

Now, in a slight development, it seems the logo trademark for it was made public last week. As you can see below it features the silhouette of Sonic's face (via Chizai-Watch):

There's no confirmation about what exactly this trademark is for, but some of the tags attached to the filing cover everything from video games, ROM cartridges to optical disk. Sonic the Hedgehog has also branched out to all sorts of entertainment over the years from toys and merchandise to Netflix animated series and even live-action movies.

If we hear any updates about this, we'll be sure to let you know. In the meantime, tell us what you make of this latest trademark filing in the comments section.