Update [Tue 8th Aug, 2023 07:05 BST]:
At the end of July, a logo for a "Sonic & Friends" trademark surfaced online. It had everyone wondering what it was for and Sega has now officially revealed it's a series of animated TikTok shorts. This series will be made available exclusively on TikTok, with more installments to come in the future.
Here's a look at the first one:
Original article [Thu 27th Jul, 2023 01:55 BST]:
Although Sonic Superstars is just around the corner, Sega is always busy with various other Sonic projects, and it seems to definitely have something else lined up - with the company last month filing a mysterious trademark in Japan for "Sonic & Friends".
Now, in a slight development, it seems the logo trademark for it was made public last week. As you can see below it features the silhouette of Sonic's face (via Chizai-Watch):
There's no confirmation about what exactly this trademark is for, but some of the tags attached to the filing cover everything from video games, ROM cartridges to optical disk. Sonic the Hedgehog has also branched out to all sorts of entertainment over the years from toys and merchandise to Netflix animated series and even live-action movies.
If we hear any updates about this, we'll be sure to let you know. In the meantime, tell us what you make of this latest trademark filing in the comments section.
[source chizai-watch.com, via twitter.com]
Comments 26
Could be their next attempt at a gacha game, it’s been a while since they launched a new mobile game and it’s trendy now to exploit people with gachas so I can see them trying again.
Very interesting!
If I remember correctly, wasn't there a 3DS theme using the same desing as that Sonic face?
I don't think this is a replacement for Mario and Sonic (possibly with other Sega IP), as some were speculating. Looks more like something for a toy line
Can't wait for Sonic & Friends Racing Transformed.
In all seriousness though, this logo looks pretty kiddie, so I wouldn't get too excited. I get the vibe it could be some kind of "Sonic Jr. Preschool" thing or something.
The logo looks cute.
I wonder if SEGA will ever make Sonic spin off games with completely different genre, let's say cute life sim game with ability to dash for optional situation.
Probably something terrible. "And Friends" is right there in the name.
After seeing the logo, this is probably a merch line, considering that Sonic face is a line of specific of plushies
Sega Cartoons Presents.
Sonic The Hedgehog & Friends.
Sonic 1 Ending theme song plays
And now! An Tails Cartoon!
An animal crossing style game but with Sonic characters. Create your own character and do missions for the Sonic team. I doubt it'll be that but the logo is definitely for a younger audience.
Huh, interesting, looking forward to hearing more of whatever this is whenever it's announced officially!
A crossover between a classic game franchise and a classic TV show, obviously.
I hope it's a kids puppet show. Would love to learn ABCs with Sonic and friends.
the question isn't what could it be for? more like what is Sega going to destroy for you again? is the industry really that big to keep this pathetic publisher alive? everyone is better without this sorry excuse that continues to crap all over their fans.
Yeah, my head went straight towards a new multi-franchise kart-racer, until I saw the logo.
That logo looks very child-like.
I wonder if it's something Leapfrog or otherwise targeted? Maybe some edutainment titles for mobile? (Is Leapfrog still a thing?!!)
My first thought was a children's cartoon like Spidey and his Amazing Friends.
Sorry, they've been transformed into trains.
@Smug43 The only one making a fool out of himself is you friend, Sega is doing better in these modern times than at any point since the Megadrive days, they're market cap and annual revenues are larger than most other major publishers like Ubisoft, Embracer group and CD Project Red, plus they keep bringing back all the classics that people loved from the old days, the only way you can deny these things is if you're just not paying attention.
Sonic meets the cast of U.S. Acres
@Jayenkai I think so
That looks a little too cute for Sonic himself...
@JPF997 well I'm smug and I have a right to my opinion which is factual. You don't have to like it and I have no problem with that as it's your own stupidity clouding your judgement. Who gives a flying F about their "annual revenues", because they sold off their whole arcade district in Japan. The ONLY reason they can stay afloat is the industry is so big they can sneak by continuing to drop hot trash on you. You're probably to young to remember this, back in the 90's one of the absolute worst game made "deer hunter" or some crap like that was the best selling game for years!!! So that makes them good by your example. Hey, whatever floats your boat pal!! Not going to join you on that capsized junk!!!
My first thought was a cartoon. It also looks like a plushy tag. I'd love a new racing game from Sonic. We already have the classics, Sonic Frontiers and Sonic Superstars later this year.
…uh oh.
This is going to be interesting.
Why tiktok? Why? After all we gathered about the platform and what lies below. Just why.
As Knuckles famously put it. "Oh No"
Tap here to load 26 comments
Leave A Comment
Hold on there, you need to login to post a comment...