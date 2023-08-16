Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

Ahead of the launch of Samba De Amigo: Party Central on the Switch later this month, Sega has released an eShop demo.

This demo will give players access to two songs "Tik Tok" and "Shake Senora (feat. T-Pain & Sean Paul)" - with each one able to be played on normal, hard, super hard, and crazy difficulty settings. Adding to this, players will also be able to try out the game's motion controls.





When Samba De Amigo returns on 29th August, players will be able to shake to the beat of 40 hit songs. The game also includes online play, character customisation, minigames, challenges as well as a cameo from Sonic the Hedgehog.