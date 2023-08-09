Yes, the Jupiter Summer Sale is almost upon us once again (has it really been a year?) offering the perfect time to pick up one of the Picross titles on Switch at a discounted price.
The sale will run from 10th-16th August, where you can grab many of Jupiter's Switch titles (most of which are Picross games, obviously) with a tasty 20% discount. These savings can be found across all eShops, so there's no missing out on this one.
Here's a list of all the games that will see 20% off their RRP from tomorrow:
- Working Zombies
- PICROSS X : PICBITS VS UZBOROSS
- Picross Lord Of The Nazarick
- Kemono Friends Picross
- PICROSS S MEGA DRIVE & Master System edition
- PICROSS S8
- Picross S7
- Picross S6
- Picross S5
- Picross S4
- Picross S3
- Picross S2
- Picross S
There is a little under a week to make the most of this sale, so if you are looking to add another puzzle title to your collection or if you just want to see what the series is all about, make sure to get your purchases in before the 16th.
Please note that some external links on this page are affiliate links, which means if you click them and make a purchase we may receive a small percentage of the sale. Please read our FTC Disclosure for more information.
Will you p-p-pick up a Picross in this Summer Sale? Let us know in the comments.
I'm heading on holiday on Friday so I might grab Picross S for the trip if it's cheap enough since I've always wanted to try out Jupiter's abundant catalogue of Picross releases (certainly going to be cutting it close though if I do decide to go for it).
After playing five of these games, I’m probably good for another six months before I pick up the next one. If the sales were better, I would grab one for the future, but 20% doesn't quite cut it.
For those who haven’t tried it yet and enjoy Picross, Tents and Trees is a fun variation of the nonogram format.
I highly recommend the Sega one. The nostalgia makes it more fun lol
Remember kids,
any money that you spend on Picross is money that you could spend on anything else.
but...which to choose?
Still slowly going through the e series on my 3DS, got them all before the closure.
Really wish they had released the Mega Drive/Master system one on 3DS
@msvt Id go with the most recent releases. They have more modes than the early ones.
Only one I would not recommend is Kemono Friends Picross. Almost every puzzle is a face that looks pretty much like the other ones. It feels like you are doing the same puzzle over and over again.
There are just so many games to go through... I'm actually kind of glad they didn't have any current Nintendo collabs yet.
I might as well grab Overlord Picross here
Still no sales on S9? Bummer.
The Mega Drive and Master System one has been on my wishlist for quite some time now. Maybe it's time to buy it
