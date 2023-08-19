Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

It's been an action-packed week of releases on the Switch, with a number of highly anticipated releases launching on the hybrid platform.

In amongst the likes of Red Dead Redemption and Vampire Survivors, we've got Team Reptile's Jet Set-inspired game Bomb Rush Cyberfunk. Now that the game is out on Switch, the critic and YouTube reviews have begun rolling out.

The good news is it seems to have been positively received so far, with some outlets even praising it as a true spiritual sequel. So while you wait for our own review to drop here on Nintendo Life, here's a handful of the reviews so far...

The folks on the YouTube channel GameXplain "loved" it:

"Everything that made Jet Set Radio a cult classic franchise is perfectly recreated and improved upon. While there are issues with the execution of the story and the game's awkward combat, at its core [Bomb Rush Cyberfunk] is a love letter to the franchise forgotten by its creator but beloved by many."

The Team at Noisy Pixel gave it an 8.5 out of 10, also referring to it as a "love letter" to Sega's game:

"Bomb Rush Cyberfunk is a love letter that undoubtedly does more than enough to captivate Jet Set Radio veterans and those who have no idea what it is. Between the contextually stellar soundtrack, fantastic movement system, and intricate narrative, you’re bound to find yourself attached to some part of this experience that boasts its heart on its sleeve. Even though the combat scenarios can overstay their welcome, and the pacing can be a turn-off, looking past those faults provides a one-of-a-kind skating dream."

YouTube channel Retro Rebound thought it was "awesome" and highly recommends it to Jet Set fans, even if the cutscenes and combat aren't always the best:

"If you're a Jet Set fan...this is the game you've been waiting for, it's not perfect...but it really is a treat..."

That's it on the review front for now, but again - our own one here on Nintendo Life is on the way, so be on the lookout for that. When we see more reviews for Bomb Rush Cyberfunk pop up online, we'll add some more opinions to this round up.

Have you tried out Bomb Rush Cyberfunk on the Switch yet? What are your own impressions so far? Leave a comment below.