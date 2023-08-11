Update [Fri 11th Aug, 2023 11:45 BST]: It feels like the weeks since the initial announcement of Splatoon 3's upcoming Splatfest have gone by in a flash, so this is your friendly reminder that the latest event gets underway this weekend.

The question this time around is "What's most important in life?" with teams Money, Fame and Love all being up for grabs — it's a little more philosophical than the previous ice cream-themed events, we'll admit, but hey, Inklings have feelings too.

You can find the precise times that the Splatfest gets underway in your region below.

North America - 11th August 8:00 pm EST - 13th August 8:00 pm EST

Australia - 12th August 10:00 am AEST - 14th August 10:00 am AEST

New Zealand - 12th August 12:00 pm NZST - 14th August 12:00 pm NZST

UK - 12th August 1:00 am - 14th August 1:00 am

Europe - 12th August 2:00 am - 14th August 2:00 am

Japan - 12th August 9:00 am - 14th August 9:00 am

Make sure that you have visited Splatsville to register your vote. Happy splatting!