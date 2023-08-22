Earlier this year, Nintendo entered into a collaboration with the confectionary brand Oreo to create a batch of Super Mario-themed Oreo cookies. There were 16 designs released including the likes of Mario himself, Bowser, Princess Peach, Boo, Fire Flower, and many more.
The thing about cookies, however, is that they will either turn to mush in the acidic pit of our stomachs, or they're doomed to remain locked away in their packets, slowly growing more and more moldy with each passing year until they become nothing more than the very last resort for a group of starving survivors of the apocalypse.
So how can we preserve an oddity such as this? Why, by uploading 3D scans of each cookie onto the internet, and that's exactly what 'video game enthusiast and archivist' @MrTalida has done.
As noted above, the Oreos were spray painted white in order for the 3D scan to work, essentially making the cookies inedible; a noble sacrifice, to be sure.
Nevertheless, all 16 designs are now viewable via the Internet Archive. While this may seem a rather quaint endeavor at the time of writing, who knows, maybe someone will stumble across it in 50 years' time and marvel at its obscurity.
Have you tried the Super Mario Oreos yet? Which other Nintendo IP do you think deserves the Oreo treatment? Let us know with a comment down below.
[source archive.org, via twitter.com]
Comments 12
In years to come, when we eventually invent 3D food printers, this will truly be a fruitful venture.
All Oreo cookies are same, right ?
It's not an Oreo that will make you grow up like Mario in the game.
The cookie cover can be preserved, but don't even think to preserve the cookies.
Just eat them.
The idea of 3D scanning limited edition consumable and perishable items for archival purposes is genius, as the item cannot reliably be preserved but digital information about them lets us appreciate what they were.
Oh, I beat that game recently, it was really good.
10/10 would eat again
@VoidofLight They already exist! The future is NOW!
3d Mario Oreo nft when?
@VoidofLight Hope that happens.
I want the crazy utopian future tech from Star Trek to come true.
You better STOP eating those cookies! I worked at Burger King and they sold them there but there is ammonia in them. According to our government (in the NL) , they knew about it, but still sold them.
Just finished a pack of these yesterday. Two of my Mario cookies were inside out somehow (his face was aimed at the stuf), but they were still quite tasty.
Are these the same digital cookies that Time Extension asks me about every I click on an article?
Digitally preserved you say? Using a shared ledger for authenticity?
@Ironcore
Fungibility has no bearing on preservation.
If anything, digital fungibility is in the best interest of preservation.
