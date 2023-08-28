Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

Since The Super Mario Bros. Movie launched earlier this year, talk among Nintendo fans has inevitably shifted towards the plausibility of a Legend of Zelda movie.

Nintendo itself has been pretty forthcoming about its intentions to make further movies based on its IP, and the success of The Super Mario Bros. Movie has even caused Eiji Aonuma to express interest in a Zelda adaptation, so it seems only a matter of time before the green light is flicked to the 'on' position.

Naturally, however, fans are concerned about a potential Zelda movie's artistic direction. Could it go down the same route as the Mario Movie and put its focus on slapstick humour? Surely not. How about a Ghibli-esque animation? Heck, we'd be up for that.

Writer and video editor Dom Nero has something quite different in mind and has created a fan-made mashup trailer of what he deems to be the most appropriate vision for a Zelda movie (thanks, Polygon). By splicing together footage from existing movies (with a particular focus on the work of puppeteer Jim Henson), Nero has crafted a Zelda trailer that looks like it's been plucked straight from the '80s. It's actually quite remarkable.

It goes without saying, of course, that if Nintendo were to make an official Zelda movie, it probably wouldn't look anything like Nero's trailer. We're betting it'll be some sort of animation in collaboration with Illumination again; after all, rumours earlier this year pointed to a potential deal being struck between Nintendo and Universal that'll give Illumination another crack at a Nintendo movie.