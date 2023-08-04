The latest wave of Nintendo Switch Online Missions & Rewards Icons have been added, and it's a second batch of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom pictures to create a new profile picture for your Switch account.

There are five waves this time around featuring a host of characters — new and old — that pop up in the latest Zelda title. Wave 1 is live now and is available until 10th August, and it's a pretty stacked week, with multiple Zelda icons and everyone's favourite researcher, Purah, being the highlights.

Other characters include Robbie, Josha, Impa, Paya, Tauro, and Link. There's also a young Purah along with a host of backgrounds and borders. But we're sure lots of you will be gunning for the Lookout Landing leader, who turned heads earlier this year in Tears of the Kingdom thanks to her, um, "glow up".

Future waves look pretty enticing, too, with Ganondorf featuring in Wave 4 — and we're sure lots of you will be snapping that intimidating icon up, too. But that doesn't kick off until the end of the month.

If you want Purah, though, you'll have to be fast, as the wave is only available for a week. On 10th August, a new set of Tears of the Kingdom icons will be available instead.