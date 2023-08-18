After some delays, Team Reptile today launches its Jet Set Radio-style release Bomb Rush Cyberfunk on the Nintendo Switch.
This game blends dance, paint graffiti, beats, and tricks as you face off against rival crews and dispatch the military police to conquer the five boroughs of New Amsterdam. It also happens to be a really busy week with games like Red Dead Redemption and Vampire Survivors also arriving on the Switch.
It's got us wondering who will be showing their support for this one, with its exclusive Switch launch today. Other platforms will receive this title in September. So vote in our poll and leave a comment below.
Comments 15
Depends on the reviews for me, but, if it's as good as I hope, I'll probably be buying it day 1.
Alot of competition though with baldur's gate, armored core 6, Sea of Stars, Blasphemous 2, and Starfield all coming out very soon though.
It looks fantastic and it probably plays very good, but my brain always has issues with playing "spiritual successors". I don't know why, but I am going to pass this one. Maybe once it has gone on sale I'll give it a go.
First I want to know if the game's good (not just looking and sounding great, which it got down from day one!) And then... how it performs on Switch.
I am just waiting on it being availible to buy in the eshop, my twitter feed has been full of people playing the Japanese version and saying how good it is and well it runs on Switch. it seems that there is even a 60fps mode called unleash the beast in the options.
I would really like a review though but I think I'm going to take the chance.
£20 yes, £36 definitely not
@hbkay then don't buy it from the UK eshop, the South Africa eshop has it much cheaper....
We don’t even have a price yet in the US
I will be. I'm swamped with games rn, and just got introduced to Vampire Survivors sooooo....
I'm actually supposed to review it for a French website, but they still haven't sent a key. Guess it's the same for Nintendo Life...
Pretty psyched for this. Will probably wait a bit, though, since 2023 is turning out to be the craziest year in awhile for game releases.
@LikelySatan
Played it the past year on my phone. So glad it's on Switch finally. Playing it now, actually.
I was day one until I saw the price and the fact there aren't any reviews yet (which could be a red flag).
@Andgiles62 oooh really??? How much?
@RootsGenoa
I think Nintendolife got key yesterday. So review may not be day 1
@SwagaliciousJohnson I agree completely. It’s because you’re thinking about the game it’s trying to imitate and how it’s not quite the same the whole time you’re playing. I can never fully get into these types of titles unfortunately.
Tap here to load 15 comments
Leave A Comment
Hold on there, you need to login to post a comment...