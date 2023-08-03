Nintendo's financial report for the first quarter of FY2024 shows some pretty big numbers for the likes of Tears of the Kingdom and the Switch family of systems as a whole, but another name that has continued to climb in the rankings over the past few months is Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, which has pulled in an impressive 22.66 million sales as of 30th June 2023.

This is a clear slowdown from the games' launch — remember, the titles shifted 20 million in the first six weeks alone — but the numbers do move Scarlet and Violet ever closer to breaking into the top three best-selling games in the series.

22.66 million sales leaves Scarlet and Violet still sitting in fourth on the table of the best-selling Pokémon games of all time, however, as Joe Merrick of Serebii states, that is likely to change with the next report.

It will have outsold Gold & Silver by the next sales data drop and be the #3 best selling Pokémon game of all time with a likelihood of passing SWSH with ease https://t.co/cAPJOlegVT August 3, 2023

For reference, Pokémon Gold And Silver (currently the series' third best-selling titles) managed to sell 23.7 million copies, so it's true that Scarlet and Violet will likely overtake the GBC titles in the near future. What's more, Pokémon Sword and Shield is only a little way ahead with 25.92 million copies sold, so we can see ScaVi pushing it all the way to second.

Of course, the granddaddy of them all is still Pokémon Red, Green and Blue which sits at the top of the table with 31.38 million copies sold — come on, ScaVi is big, but it's not going to top that one, right? We'll have to wait for the next financial report in a few months' time to see just how far the latest entries in the series can go.