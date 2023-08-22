Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

A new teaser trailer for Pokémon Scarlet & Violet - The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero has revealed a brand new Pokémon — Poltchageist, a Pokémon inspired by matcha.

The trailer is framed like an ancient Japanese folklore tale and tells the story of the spooky tea Pokémon. Poltchageist is a Grass/Ghost-type Pokémon and looks to be a bit of a trickster. Given its name and theming, it looks like this could be related to Sinistea and Polteageist.

Poltchageist will be making its debut in part one of the DLC, The Teal Mask, which launches on 13th September. You can find out about all of the new Pokémon making their debut in the Kitakami region in our guide: