Developer Crema has today released a brand new update for the Pokémon-inspired MMO Temtem, bringing the game up to ver.1.4.2.

While this latest update does tackle some bugs that had been flagged by the community in recent months, the biggest changes this time around appear to be in balancing the 'Tems' themselves. 59 different in-game creatures have been tweaked in this patch, with attack powers, HP and skills being changed accordingly.

Crema has also changed the effect of some techniques, traits and gears in this patch, so there is a lot to get through. The full details of the update were shared on the official Crema website, and we have gathered the complete patch notes together for you to check out below.

Please note that some external links on this page are affiliate links, which means if you click them and make a purchase we may receive a small percentage of the sale. Please read our FTC Disclosure for more information.

Temtem Ver.1.4.2 (Released 17th August 2023)

Balance

HIGHLIGHTED CHANGES

#001 – Mimit DNA Extraction SPD Stage modification has been reduced 2 ⇒ 1. Damage has been reduced 25 ⇒ 20. Striking Transmog Damage reduction has been reduced 50% ⇒ 30%. Mimit is one of the most predominant Temtem in this meta. The changes to Striking Transmog have been successful in terms of gaining popularity, but we believe that its potential has gone a bit overboard. Therefore, we are making some adjustments to both Striking Transmog and DNA Extraction. We want this version of Mimit to remain strong, as its effectiveness relies on how players interpret the game and analyze win conditions; however, we also aim to provide opponents with more opportunities to counter-play. That’s why we have decided to reduce the resistance on the transformation turn for Striking and decrease the speed boost of DNA Extraction. These changes will allow the opponent’s team more room to strategize and respond.



#078 – Cycrox Digithreat Hold turns have been increased 1 ⇒ 2. STA Cost has been reduced 29 ⇒ 23. Neurotoxins Doom turns have been increased 3 ⇒ 4. Doom has taken a twist this season with the role change to Purgation and Restore. We believe that Cycrox, specifically Neurotoxins, is in need of a rework. While this rework is forthcoming, we believe it is necessary to provide opponents with more opportunities to remove the Doom condition or to inflict as much damage as possible while the Doom counter reaches 0. Currently, with Neurotoxin set to 3 turns, Cycrox itself or a Strangle user can render a Temtem completely incapacitated without having to exert any extra pressure while the Doom counter reaches 0. This additional turn will help make these situations more manageable. The other Doom mechanic of this season is Digithreat. As we mentioned in the preview of patch 1.4, we aim for the Doom mechanic to serve as a finishing blow. Therefore, we intend to increase the hold requirement for moves that apply this status to prevent them from being spammed. With the rise in popularity of mental Temtem, such as Adoroboros, building a team composition around this strategy has become relatively easy, utilizing Digithreat users like Mawmense and Cycrox. This increase in hold will mean that you will have to choose more precisely when to use this tech



#122 – Shuine Crystal Deluge has been removed from its move pool. Relax has been added to its move pool. After receiving Crystal Deluge, this Temtem has skyrocketed its way to the top of the meta. It’s become quite the versatile player, covering a range of roles – from safeguarding its allies against status effects and swiftly setting up defenses, to dishing out damage with Water Cannon and even applying poison. Plus, with Adoroboros gaining popularity, Crystal Deluge and the high priority it has thanks to its Synergy have been keeping threats at bay way too effectively. However, we’re of the opinion that relying on Crystal Deluge as one of its main control tools might be a bit too much. After these changes to its move pool, we’ll be closely observing Shuine’s performance for the remainder of the Season. If it seems like some adjustments to its base stats could be in order, we’ll definitely consider giving it a little boost.



#134 – Turoc HP has been reduced 105 ⇒ 101. Rockfall Damage has been increased 75 ⇒ 83. Rockfall (Synergy) Damage has been increased 75 ⇒ 83. Tactical Strike Damage has been reduced 16% ⇒ 12%. The nerfs we applied to this Temtem and Tactical Strike at the start of the season don’t appear to have had any impact on the potency that Turoc brings to the table. Despite implementing minor nerfs once more, we’d rather maintain this approach to avoid painting ourselves into a corner, until we pinpoint the ideal balance for Turoc in comparison to other Physical Earth Temtem.



#144 – Vulffy Sludge Gift STA Cost has been increased 9 ⇒ 13. Team Elusive Now it only activates when using a damaging move. Vulffy currently reigns supreme in the meta. Its flexibility and reliability make it a top pick for almost any team. We want to be cautious not to over nerf this Temtem, as we think its base stats and move pool are pretty balanced. So, we’re just gonna tweak its most efficient technique and tone down its main trait, Team Elusive. These changes aim to keep Vulffy relevant in the meta while slightly reducing its overall popularity.



That’s it for the highlighted changes! Now let’s continue normally, onto Tems, Techs, Traits and Gears.

Temtem

#007 – Platypet Tsunami has been added to its move pool. Noxious Bomb has been added to its move pool as a TC.



#008 – Platox Toxin Shower has been added to its move pool.



#010 – Swali Urushiol is now learned at level 14. Toxic Spores is now learned at level 5. Allergic Spread is now learned at level 35. Bark Shield is now learned at level 44.



#013 – Gharunder Clay Ball has been removed from its move pool. Voltopuncture now is learned at level 5. Tesla Prison is now learned at level 12. Gharunder is one of the most common Temtem used during this Season. After the changes to Beef Up, players seemed to use that slot for Clay Ball, which serves as an excellent coverage move for an electric-type Temtem, as well as a valuable tool for speed control. Following the same reasoning we had with the removal of Stone Ball from Tateru, we are going to remove Clay Ball from Gharunder to prevent this Temtem from occupying a slot that rightfully belongs to Earth Temtem.



#021 – Bunbun Soil Steam has been added to its move pool as a TC. Quartz Dirt has been added to its move pool as a TC. Stone Ball has been added to its move pool. Crystal Deluge has been added to its move pool.



#022 – Mudrid DEF has been increased 42 ⇒ 44. SPDEF has been increased 50 ⇒ 52.



#023 – Hidody Dust Vortex has been added to its move pool. Frond Whip has been added to its move pool.



#025 – Fomu Water Cannon has been added to its move pool. Gust has been added to its move pool.



#026 – Wiplump Water Cannon is now learned at level 42. Gust is now learned at level 57. Tornado is now learned at level 73. Hibernate is now learned at level 100.



#027 – Skail Ninja Jutsu has been added to its move pool. Savage Suplex has been added to its move pool.



#028 – Skunch Ninja Jutsu is now learned at level 32. Inner Spirit is now learned at level 56. Savage Suplex is now learned at level 42. Wrenching Massage is now learned at level 73.



#029 – Goty Goring has been added to its move pool. Execution has been added to its move pool. Base Jump has been added to its move pool as a TC. Held Anger has been added to its move pool as a TC.



#039 – Lapinite Sharpening has been added to its move pool as a TC. Crystal Bite has been added to its move pool.



#040 – Azuroc Madness Buff is now learned at level 37. Crystal Bite is now learned at level 24. Quartz Shield has been added to its move pool.



#042 – Reval Fire Flame has been added to its move pool. Quetza-leño has been added to its move pool as a TC. Horror has been added to its move pool as a TC.



#044 – Bigu Aqua Stone has been added to its move pool. Iced Stalactite has been added to its move pool. Harmful Lick has been added to its move pool. Laundry has been added to its move pool as a TC.



#046 – 0b1 Cooperation has been added to its move pool. Electric Storm has been added to its move pool.



#048 – Kaku Humiliating Slap has been added to its move pool. Turbine has been added to its move pool. Frond Whip has been added to its move pool. Urushiol is now learned at level 4. Nimble is now learned at level 7.



#049 – Saku ATK has been increased 71 ⇒ 74. DEF has been increased 68 ⇒ 72. SPDEF has been increased 70 ⇒ 74. Our original intention was for Saku to serve as a raid boss for this Season. However, we acknowledge that the absence of self-buffing tools and the removal of Bark Shield appeared to contradict this concept. We hope that with the addition of Petal Dagger at the start of the Season and this increase in base stats, Saku can find a new role where it performs better.



#055 – Occlura Clinch has been added to its move pool. Hallucination has been added to its move pool.



#056 – Myx STA has been increased 59 ⇒ 61. DEF has been increased 43 ⇒ 53. HP has been increased 51 ⇒ 58. SPD has been increased 65 ⇒ 68. AoE techniques have become quite common these past seasons, which has become an issue even for Puppet Master Myx. Hopefully, these stat boosts can amp up Myx’s game, whether Puppet Master’s in play or not.



#059 – Raican SPDEF has been increased 54 ⇒ 57.



#062 – Scarawatt Defibrillate has been added to its move pool. Earthbreaker has been added to its move pool. Drought has been added to its move pool as a TC.



#066 – Osuchi Nito Seiho has been added to its move pool. Uppercut has been added to its move pool.



#067 – Osukan Petrify has been added to its move pool. Rockfall has been added to its move pool. Base Jump has been added to its move pool as a TC.



#068 – Osukai SPDEF has been increased 51 ⇒ 53. Inner Spirit has been added to its move pool. Osukai has been feeling the impact of the Slingshot tweak we introduced at the beginning of the season. Nonetheless, we believe that Temtem should find their balance based on their entire kit, rather than relying too heavily on just one piece of gear. By adding a touch of SPDEF and incorporating Inner Spirit into its move pool, we aim to enhance the offensive capabilities of Osukai. While these adjustments might seem modest, we want to make safe changes with this Temtem as it has what we consider one of the strongest interactions in the game in the form of Sensei+Hook, which allows Osukai to scale while dealing substantial damage simultaneously.



#070 – Pycko Sand Storm has been added to its move pool. Fiery Soul has been added to its move pool.



#071 – Drakash Fiery Soul is now learned at level 42. Hellfire is now learned at level 76. Dust Vortex has been added to its move pool. We’ve been considering the idea of giving Drakash Dust Vortex for a while. However, we wanted to test it properly as it is a heavy-hitting technique and we didn’t want to overtune the Temtem. After observing how the Temtem performed following the initial buff at the start of the season, it became apparent that it needed something powerful to use before Fire Tornado came into play.



#076 – Shaolite Dim Mak has been added to its move pool. Inner Spirit has been added to its move pool. Cheer Up has been added to its move pool.



#077 – Shaolant Haito Uchi has been added to its move pool. The support version of Shaolant that we buffed for this Season was missing a suitable option for the first few turns, something to kickstart the action on early turns. While Cooperation has its merits, it doesn’t quite cut it on the second turn. That’s where Haito Uchi comes into play. We’ve also added Cheer Up to the mix to further enhance its supportive toolkit, giving it a bit more impact in this role. Additionally, we’ve tweaked Composure to become available a bit earlier; this adjustment might help put a cap on the scaling of certain Temtem, but time will tell. We will keep an eye on this Temtem to see if it needs anything else for next season.



#079 – Hocus Horror has been added to its move pool as a TC.



#086 – Magmis Meteor Swarm has been added to its move pool.



#090 – Galvanid Electropunch has been added to its move pool.



#091 – Raignet Electropunch is now learned at level 40. Thunder Strike is now learned at level 48.



#096 – Gorong ATK has been increased 71 ⇒ 75.



#097 – Mitty Nightmare Feed has been added to its move pool.



#103 – Deendre Water Cutting Lily has been added to its move pool.



#105 – Toxolotl Harmful Lick has been added to its move pool. Virulent Gust has been added to its move pool.



#106 – Noxolotl Virulent Gust is now learned at level 50. Harmful Lick is now learned at level 58. Acid Reflux is now learned at level 66.



#109 – Zephyruff Noxious Bomb has been added to its move pool as a TC.



#110 – Volarend ATK has been increased 56 ⇒ 66. After the implementation of the Anaerobic changes we’ve seen that Volarend was falling a bit behind the rest of the Temtem. Beefing up its ATK should give it a solid boost in popularity, but in a much more balanced way. In addition, we think that this Temtem could help with common threats that have been seeing during the season, such as Hazrat or Oceara.



#111 – Grumvel Dust Vortex has been added to its move pool. Petrify has been added to its move pool. Sparks has been added to its move pool.



#112 – Grumper STA has been increased 50 ⇒ 55. SPDEF has been increased 67 ⇒ 69. Dust Vortex is now learned at level 50. Electric Storm is now learned at level 63. Earthbreaker is now learned at level 96.



#117 – Droply Flood has been added to its move pool. Rockfall has been added to its move pool. Ice Stalactite has been added to its move pool. Soil Steam has been added to its move pool as a TC.



#118 – Garyo Rockfall is now learned at level 50. Earthbreaker is now learned at level 78.



#121 – Broccolem HP has been increased 79 ⇒ 81. SPDEF has been increased 73 ⇒ 77.



#122 – Shuine Crystal Deluge has been removed from its move pool. Relax has been added to its move pool.



#127 – Kalazu Laundry has been added to its move pool as a TC.



#129 – Adoroboros SPDEF has been reduced 112 ⇒ 107.



#134 – Turoc HP has been reduced 105 ⇒ 101.



#147 – Mawtle Plasma Beam has been added to its move pool. Resin Trap has been added to its move pool.



#148 – Mawmense Plasma Beam is now learned at level 55.



#151 – Minox Blackhole has been added to its move pool.



#152 – Minothor Piezoelectric Blow is now learned at level 94. Blackhole is now learned at level 68.



Techniques

Leech Damage has been increased 95 ⇒ 104.



Leech (Synergy) Damage has been increased 95 ⇒ 115. Taifu is quite unexplored right now. We agree, however, that Leech does not have the potential we would like for it after the “rework”. We hope this buff will allow us to have more data about Taifu to see what possible changes it might need in the future.



Rockfall Damage has been increased 75 ⇒ 83.



Rockfall (Synergy) Damage has been increased 75 ⇒ 83. Nerfing Turoc and Tactical Strike might not be enough to help the rest of Physical Earth Temtem. Rockfall should keep being a great technique on Turoc’s move pool but it should also be a better tool for the rest of Earth Temtem that have access to it.



Hook STA Cost has been reduced 24 ⇒ 19. After changing Slingshot with the arrival of the new season, users of this technique have fallen in use substantially. The reduction of its Stamina cost should help some Hook users to improve in the meta while we analyze them for the next upcoming season.



Diamond Fort Hold turns have been reduced 3 ⇒ 2. STA Cost has been increased 17 ⇒ 19. The changes made to this technique didn’t quite meet our expectations, so we’re bringing back its original hold to see if this move has the value we originally wanted for it. Additionally, we’re keeping a close watch on certain users for potential adjustments in the upcoming season.



Misogi Clear all Stage modifications effect has been removed. Clear all negative Stage modifications effect has been added.



Misogi (Synergy) Clear all negative Stage modifications effect has been removed. Clear all Stage modifications effect has been added. After reading the feedback for this technique we’ve seen that the idea was good for stall/bulky Temtem. However, it might have posed a challenge in terms of usability due to a crucial effect being linked to a Synergy. This change should help to clear debuffs and allow Temtem to stay a bit more in battle to help them do their thing. The “reset” aspect will remain tied to the Synergy, ensuring its effectiveness in various scenarios.



Sludge Gift STA Cost has been increased 9 ⇒ 13.



Chain Heal STA Cost has been reduced 23 ⇒ 18.



Stone Wall STA Cost has been reduced 18 ⇒ 15.



Hyperkinetic Strike STA Cost has been reduced 28 ⇒ 25.



DNA Extraction SPD Stage modification has been reduced 2 ⇒ 1. Damage has been reduced 25 ⇒ 20.



Hibernate % STA recovery has been reduced 35% ⇒ 15%. The main winner with the rework of Building Blocks, Yowlar, had to receive an adjustment in the form of a nerf for Hibernate. The HP recovery it was getting proved to be more than sufficient for this Temtem, so this change might help cut down on the time Yowlar spends in battles, all while maintaining a more balanced approach.



Composure Hold turns have been reduced 3 ⇒ 2.



Digithreat Hold turns have been increased 1 ⇒ 2. STA Cost has been reduced 29 ⇒ 23.



Traits

Tactical Strike Damage increase has been reduced 16% ⇒ 12%.



Refurbished Regenerating turns have been reduced 4 ⇒ 3.



Scavenger Percentage of HP restored has been increased 17% ⇒ 20%.



Team Elusive Now it only activates when using a damaging move.



Striking Transmog Damage reduction has been reduced 50% ⇒ 30%.



Neurotoxins Doom turns have been increased 3 ⇒ 4.



Puppet Master HP needed to be activated has been increased 40% ⇒ 45%



Gears

Building Blocks Turns needed to be enabled have been increased 3 ⇒ 4. While we were quite pleased with the rework we implemented for this Gear this Season, it might be overperforming. We’re going to extend the number of turns required for the Gear to be activated, and we’re even considering a complete overhaul for the next Season. This Season’s rework had a notable impact on the game, and looking back at examples like Slingshot or Morale-Boosting Whip, we’ve come to the conclusion that providing “free” stats through Gears is something we want to steer clear of moving forward.



Morale-Boosting Whip STA reduction has been reduced 25% ⇒ 20%. Invigorated turns have been increased 2 ⇒ 3.



Fixes

All platforms

Fixed a desynchronization in HP caused by Target Replicator being procced along with Self Care that could lead to getting stuck in-game.

Fixed a desynchronization when playing Draft Arena if we open the tutorial and hit play at the same time.

Fixed Trade House notifications stacking after using the Clear All button.

Fixed being forced to use your first Competitive Squad in Dojo Wars.

Fixed being left with all Temtem at 0 HP after a tie with a wild Temtem, and suffering a hardlock if the player started another fight right after.

Fixed being able to see other players’ Gears in a Ranked match if some circumstances were met.

Fixed some issues in DigiLairs after defeating the boss that would cause it to swap instead of faint when defeated.

Fixed being unable to choose the sub-type of Chromeon and Koish in Showdown.

Fixed some issues with the progression of Kudos that had to do with secondary quests, including Good Samaritan and Explorer.

Fixed Unique Lair bonuses stacking with each other when they shouldn’t.

Fixed uncatchable Temtem still appearing in the Randomlocke mode.

Fixed being able to sneak into the Dojo Parks if you have lag and can move while the dialogues play.

Fixed Mimit placing itself in the slot of the rival Temtem it copies if said Temtem has Evading.

Fixed seeing only one of the two available pre-made builds on Showdown if you had selected a Tem which only had one pre-made build.

Fixed some issues in the Intrigue in Cipanku quest’s dialogues.

Fixed getting an error while trying to inspect an egg made by a female Nagaise and a male Koish.

Fixed a visual issue with Petal Dagger’s VFX.

Fixed some missing dialogue lines for Nalla.

Fixed an error in the description for the Crystallize Technique.

Fixed a mistranslation for the Keys of Rage Seal.

Fixed the translations for Wrecked Farewell having the old description of it.

Fixed an error in the French translation of Apothecary and Tri-apothecary.

Fixed an error in the French translation of Ruminant.

Fixed Misogi having the old description in French.

Fixed a housing item appearing in Spanish while having the game set to English.

Switch