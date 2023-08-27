Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

Video game peripheral maker PDP has announced a new line of officially licensed Sonic-themed Nintendo Switch controllers that contain a "collectible figurine inside the grip".

This product is part the "REALMz" accessory line, which also includes headsets. Here's a bit about this latest creation from the official website:

"REALMz takes the worlds of your favorite games and transports them into a controller or headset. You can collect, display, and play with these eye-catching gaming accessories, and explore the stories built inside each one."

Apart from Sonic, there are also Tails and Knuckles controllers. Switch fans can choose between wired ($39.99 USD) and wireless ($59.99 USD) versions of the REALMz controller, and all models come with customisable LED lighting. Pre-orders are available now.

This line will also be extended to other series - with a Pikmin themed one scheduled to arrive this winter. Here's a look:

What do you think of this new accessory line from PDP? Comment below.