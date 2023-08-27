Video game peripheral maker PDP has announced a new line of officially licensed Sonic-themed Nintendo Switch controllers that contain a "collectible figurine inside the grip".
This product is part the "REALMz" accessory line, which also includes headsets. Here's a bit about this latest creation from the official website:
"REALMz takes the worlds of your favorite games and transports them into a controller or headset. You can collect, display, and play with these eye-catching gaming accessories, and explore the stories built inside each one."
Apart from Sonic, there are also Tails and Knuckles controllers. Switch fans can choose between wired ($39.99 USD) and wireless ($59.99 USD) versions of the REALMz controller, and all models come with customisable LED lighting. Pre-orders are available now.
This line will also be extended to other series - with a Pikmin themed one scheduled to arrive this winter. Here's a look:
What do you think of this new accessory line from PDP? Comment below.
I need that Pikmin one.
Whether or not it’s an actually high quality controller that I’ll use, it’ll be nice to add something else to my humble, yet steadily growing little Pikmin collection
These licensed third party controllers are cool aesthetically but they seem kinda pointless to me unless they have extra functionality not found in the first party controllers.
It looks amazing however being wired is a dealbreaker for me even though it’s about the best looking controller I’ve seen.
