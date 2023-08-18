Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

It's been 7 years since Hello Games' No Man's Sky first launched back in 2016 for the PlayStation 4. Can you believe it?

Despite the mixed reception at launch, the first-person space exploration title received a number of updates and expansions over the ensuing years, substantially improving No Man's Sky's reputation amongst fans. Finally, in October 2022, the game launched on the Nintendo Switch, and it was a pretty darn good port, too.

To celebrate, Hello Games has released a new video celebrating the game's 7th anniversary, looking back on all the major updates released over the course of its life (including some rather grating fan reaction noise in the background).

At the end of the video, however, it also provides a short tease on what's next for No Man's Sky, with the word 'ECHOES' materialising on-screen like the opening credits of an 'Alien' movie. That's really all we have to go on right now, but Hello Games promises that more information will be available very soon.