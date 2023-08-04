Nintendo has officially announced its next free Switch Online trial in North America is Bandai Namco and Arc System Works' 2018 fighter, Dragon Ball FighterZ.

It's available from 4th August until 10th August - with the whole game available to download and play as long as you're a Switch Online member. As part of this offer, the title is also 84% off. This includes the FighterZ Pass DLC for 72% off, with this sale ending on 10th August.





FighterZ is arguably one of the best third-party Switch ports and easily one of the best fighting games on the hybrid platform. When it was originally released, we gave it an "excellent" nine out of ten stars, and since then it's received a bunch of DLC updates.