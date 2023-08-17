Nintendo has announced that the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe European Championships 2023 will kick off this week with the first qualifier taking place on August 19th, 2023.

Culminating in a grand final at the Nintendo European Championship event taking place on Saturday, October 7th, and Sunday, October 8th at VILCO in Bad Vilbel, Frankfurt am Main, Germany, the tournament will decide who will be crowned Europe's first Mario Kart 8 Deluxe champion.





Find out how to take part here! 👇 Start your engines, it's time for the #MarioKart 8 Deluxe European Championship 2023! Three online qualifiers, 24 finalists, one winner – will it be you?Find out how to take part here! 👇 https://t.co/3XL2gPCCbf August 17, 2023

If you're interested in taking part, then just take a peek at the below information from Nintendo to get yourself started. Tickets for the grand final will also be made available at a later date for those who wish to spectate.

Qualifier #1: Saturday August 19th - 15:00 – 19:00 (UK time) Qualifier #2: Friday September 8th - 16:00 – 20:00 (UK time) Qualifier #3: Sunday September 17th - 14:00 – 18:00 (UK time) - Choose Online Play from the game's main menu

- Select the Tournament option, then Search Using a Code

- Input the relevant Tournament code shared below:

2023 EU Qualifier #1: 0980-1145-8091

2023 EU Qualifier #2: 3959-7481-4251

2023 EU Qualifier #3: 3626-8881-7707

Are you up for taking part in the European Championships and putting your Mario Kart skills to the test? Then let us know with a comment down below.