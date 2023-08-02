The perfect Splashtag title in Splatoon 3 is a game-changer. You might have the coolest outfit, a funky banner and a strong collection of stickers along the bottom, but the one sure-fire way to really celebrate a victory is with a comedy title that leaves your teammates giggling.

If you think that your title is in need of an upgrade then Nintendo is here to help as it is currently giving all players the chance to unlock some new Splashtag options for free. To redeem your random title words, you will need to head to the SplatNet 3 section of the Nintendo Switch Online app and select QR Code Reader. Then, it is simply a case of scanning the code from the following tweet and voila, your random title will be sent to the Lobby Terminal in Splatoon 3.





Scan this QR code on SplatNet 3 via the Nintendo Switch Online app to receive a random title for your Splashtag. Stay fresh in #Splatoon3 Scan this QR code on SplatNet 3 via the Nintendo Switch Online app to receive a random title for your Splashtag. pic.twitter.com/epB2q6fRkG August 2, 2023

The two-part title is randomly selected, so the freebie might not make the most sense on its own but you can use the new options with any of your previously-unlocked titles to craft something that is uniquely yours — we always try to go down the funny route, but other options are available, we suppose.

This freebie comes at just the right time for Splatoon 3, giving us a good period of experimentation before we'll be showing our titles to the masses in the upcoming preference-based Splatfest. You can find all the details of what is coming to the Splatlands this month in our coverage below.