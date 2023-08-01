Nintendo has today showcased the full lineup events that will be coming to Splatoon 3 throughout August, revealing dates for nine different challenges and reconfirming the upcoming Splatfest weekend.

The full schedule was shown in a video posted to the @NintendoEurope Twitter account, detailing what August's nine challenges will each entail. This all kicks off today with the 'Too Many Trizookas!' challenge, but the rest of the month also sees the likes of 'Foggy Notion', 'Extreme Jump Battle' and many more make an appearance.

We have collected together all of August's challenge dates for you to check out below:

1st: Too Many Trizookas!

2nd: The Sheldon Sampler Challenge

3rd: Foggy Notion

11th: Extreme Jump Battle

12th-14th: Splatfest

20th: Monthly Challenge

22nd: Duel of Dynamic Duos

23rd: Art Battle for the Ages

24th: Extreme Jump Battle

29th: Zip-to-it Zipcaster Challenge

As shown above, this month will also contain a Splatfest event which this time is all about your life preferences. Team Money, Fame and Love are all up for support, but which will get your vote?