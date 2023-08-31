The latest Nintendo Download update for North America has arrived, and it's bringing new games galore to the eShop in your region. As always, be sure to drop a vote in our poll and comment down below with your potential picks for the week. Enjoy!

Switch eShop - Highlights

Rune Factory 3 Special (Marvelous (XSEED), 5th Sep), $39.99 - Restore peace between humans and monsters when Rune Factory 3 is reborn on the Nintendo Switch system! Take a break from quests to chat with the locals, cultivate crops and care for monsters, among other relaxing activities. You can also transform into a monster, altering your battle abilities and conversations depending on your form. Your choices will also cause different events to occur. A new mode has been added to help you enjoy more quality time with your in-game spouse, too! Rune Factory 3 Special launches on the Nintendo Switch system Sept 5.

Chants of Sennaar (Focus Entertainment, 5th Sep, $19.99) - Divided since the dawn of time, the Peoples of the Tower no longer speak to each other. It is said that one day a Traveler will find the wisdom to break down the walls and restore balance. Explore and discover an enthralling world in a colorful, poetic setting inspired by the myth of Babel, where people have forgotten their past. Travel the endless steps of a prodigious labyrinth, uncover an ominous truth and unveil the mysteries of this universe where ancient languages are both the lock and the key. Chants of Sennaar launches on Nintendo Switch Sept 5. A demo of the Chants of Sennaar game is also available now on Nintendo eShop.

Switch eShop - New Releases

1997 (17Studio, 31st Aug, $9.99) - Where to, army man? Want to visit Kuznetsk? Yes, I can drive you till the road to it, but I cannot go there. The visits are forbidden. It is a weird place. There was an accident there few years ago, so they control anyone who vants to visit the town. I bring the goods to local market weekly, using special pass from government. But, you know, I have a weird feeling about that place – it seems like it stuck in the past, like a fly in amber. Also, that creepy lake near town – they call it Darkness or something. No one swims in there, even in the hottest summer – locals think it is cursed. » This game is a Visual Novel in detective genre, with an original plot, and anime-style graphics. The story tells about ordinary teenagers living in 1997 and facing the secrets of their seemingly familiar town in which they have lived all their lives. The game is fully voiced by a stellar cast of professional actors.

Aquapark io (QubicGames, 1st Sep, $4.99) - Compete in multiplayer mode with up to 4 players or enjoy sliding solo. Prove that you are the fastest of them all! Slide down the huge waterslide which spirals down from the sky, overtake your friends, push them off the track or use powerups to gain an adventage. The funniest part is that you can actually jump off the track at any moment and try to land on a lower level overtaking everyone in an instant!

Arcade Archives BOSCONIAN (HAMSTER, 24th Aug, $7.99) - "BOSCONIAN" is a shooter released by NAMCO (Bandai Namco Entertainment) in 1981. Take control of a space patrol fighter and take down the space pirate BOSCONIAN! Enemy bases can be destroyed by destroying all of their turrets or by firing missiles into the centre of the base, which will cause a massive explosion. Destroy all the enemy bases in a round to clear each stage.

Baseball Club (BoomBit Games, 31st Aug, $9.99) - Baseball club is finally here! Pitcher-batter duels, cool items and upgrades to unlock, and most importantly - intuitive and engaging gameplay - this is the quick baseball game you’ve been waiting for!

Big Farm Story (Goodgame Studios, 1st Sep, $34.99) - Meet new friends around each corner, shape your own community and have fun writing your own story. As you arrive on your grandpa's farm, you find it in an awful condition. Buildings are crumbled and fields overgrown. The farm is abandoned and your grandfather has disappeared without a trace. Roll up your sleeves and grab your watering can. It’s now your time to step up your farming skills and restore the farm of your childhood dreams. Search for your grandfather's tracks and take the chance to write your own story!

Boomshine Plus (Brain Connected, 26th Aug, $1.99) - In each level you have the task to catch a certain amount of the moving dots by starting a chain reaction. Choose wisely where to start it!

Bounce House (Entity3, 26th Aug, $0.99) - Bounce your way to victory on some giant inflatables. Compete to knock off the others by slamming down. Score the most points to win. Only the top three progress to the next stage. Can you be the best at bouncing!

Buggy Racer (Ultimate Games, 31st Aug, $4.99) - In this game you need to beat track records in all 6 parts of the planet to earn title of the world champion. You will face hard turns, fast straits and incredible jumping ramps. Upgrade your car and see immediate changes in its look. So what are you waiting for? Get into one of the buggies and become the greatest Buggy Racer!

Bust Up (Entity3, 19th Aug, $0.99) - Aim the ball and smash down the structures! Enjoy slow-motion smashing, great challenges and satisfying gameplay.

Catlord (No Gravity Games, 31st Aug, $14.99) - Take control of a brave cat with extraordinary abilities in this pixel adventure, facing off your animal adversaries, from pesky chickens to cunning foxes and more. Are you ready to unleash your inner Catlord?

Chat Simulator: Blind Dates (Cooking And, 24th Aug, $3.99) - When it comes to love, making the right choices is crucial to win a woman's heart. Choose between 4 different characters and get to know their personalities throughout this fun blind date game. Be careful! Every decision you make will have consequences. Keep a cool mind and manage to conquer the hearts of the four women. You will find up to 20 alternative endings!

Desktop Basketball 2 (SAT-BOX, 24th Aug, $8.00) - Play basketball on a court laid atop your desk space, making incredible plays with simple controls! Pass everyone a Joy-Con™ and play with up to four people! Each desktop court is uniquely built from everyday objects, like stationary, candy, or even a fish tank! Customize your players to form a unique and unbeatable team! Experience exciting matches in single player! Learn the controls and tricks as you go! Play competitively or cooperatively with up to 4 people! From simple courts to special ones loaded with gimmicks, there are tons of stages to try! Adjust your game plan to the surroundings and come out the winner! Each player can be customized individually! Make use of stat boosting items with your chosen uniform to build your own unbeatable dream team! Take on the Championship Cup! Enhance your team, perfect your techniques, and aim for the top in the World Cup!

DreamWorks Kids Bundle (Outright Games, 25th Aug, $19.99) - An Outright Games bundle in support of UNICEF. Featuring a collection of family fun games, available to purchase for a limited time. DreamWorks Spirit Lucky's Big Adventure Where will Lucky’s treasure map lead you? Ride as Lucky on her faithful mustang, Spirit, and begin a wild new adventure in Miradero. There’s a whole wide-open frontier full of exciting quests and wildlife to explore. With Lucky’s fearless best friends Abigail and Pru by your side, you’re bound to have lots of fun! Trollhunters: Defenders of Arcadia Jump into the world of Trollhunters as Jim Lake Jr. to stop Porgon the Trickster Troll and his sneaky plans! Team up with Claire in couch co-op and also get a helping hand from lots more loved characters to face unknown evil forces and help stop the Time-pocalypse! Upgrade your armour and boost your abilities to become more powerful than ever. The fate of the universe is in your hands!

Elasto Mania II (Infinite Zone, 31st Aug, $11.99) - Elasto Mania II was released in 2017 as a successor to cult classic Elasto Mania (commonly known as Elma) and Action SuperCross. The long-awaited sequel is still a 2D enduro simulator with a nostalgic feel, but it’s also about giving you more bang for your buck than ever, with more challenges, extra collectibles, updated physics and new graphics.

Eventide 2: Sorcerer’s Mirror (Artifex Mundi, 31st Aug, $14.99) - Embark on a mystical adventure in a forgotten mountain village ruled by an immortal sorcerer. Can you unravel his secret? Explore an enchanted world full of imps, apparitions, magical animals, and other mysterious creatures taken directly from Eastern European folk and fairy tales. The decisions you make will influence the fate of characters and the end of the game.

Famous Duo Bundle (Frogwares, 24th Aug, $84.99) - Follow the rise of Sherlock Holmes and Doctor Watson from inexperienced detectives to celebrated crime-solvers with this bundle of three games. Sherlock Holmes The Awakened A Lovecraft meets Sherlock Holmes crossover, The Awakened puts you up against the legendary Cthulhu Mythos. Investigate a series of mysterious disappearances, apparently linked to a dark cult that worships an Ancient God. Whatever their plan is, you must put a stop to it… or face unspeakable consequences. Sherlock Holmes: The Devil's Daughter Play as Sherlock Holmes and use his extraordinary abilities to progress through the adventure. Freely explore several of the city's neighbourhoods in search of clues and suspects. Interrogations, combat, chases, infiltration… discover a game that is unlike any other! Sherlock Holmes: Crimes and Punishments Become the most celebrated detective of all time: Sherlock Holmes!

Farming Tractor Simulator 2023 : Drive Combine & Trucks (GameToTop, 2nd Sep, $14.99) - Embark on an extraordinary journey with Farming Tractor Simulator 2023! Step into a mesmerizing open-world farm simulation, where you can cultivate your dreams and create the farm of your fantasies. Plant vegetables and fruits, harvest crops, employ workers and take care of animals

Flupp The Fish (EntwicklerX, 31st Aug, $1.99) - Play the three Adventures of Flupp, a tiny fish! Dress your fish with nice little clothes and accessories for a little bit more fun. Escape: Help Flupp to escape! Dive at the right time to float through the water. Avoid rocks and jelly fishes, they slow you down. Collect stars and diamonds to get faster and faster and swim away from the monster fish. Survive: Navigate the little fish through the sea and avoid the obstacles. Rush: Drive with a car and collect stars to get faster and faster. But be careful, there are some holes and enemies, you have jump over them. Try to get waterdrops to fill your fishbowl!

Forklift Simulator 2023 (Halva Studio, 23rd Aug, $7.99) - Welcome to Forklift Simulator 2023: A Realistic Warehouse Experience Immerse yourself in the captivating world of Forklift Simulator 2023, where you'll embark on an extraordinary journey into the realm of forklift operations. Prepare to be amazed as you navigate the intricacies of loading and unloading trucks, organizing cargo and pallets within vast warehouses, and carefully handling a variety of different cargo types. Master the Art of Precision: Realistic Mechanics and Immersive Gameplay Experience the thrill of realistic mechanics as you take control of powerful forklifts and execute precise maneuvers with finesse. In Forklift Simulator 2023, attention to detail is crucial. Master the art of efficient cargo handling, ensuring that every load is managed with utmost care and accuracy. With each successful operation, you'll grow closer to becoming a true forklift virtuoso.

Gastro Force (Ratalaika Games, 31st Aug, $6.99) - Space colonies have to face a massive threat to their existence: gargantuan aliens from an eldritch nebula invade our galaxy, and their only instinct is to eat and digest whole starships! The player takes the role of the last soldier of the highly specialised "Gastro Force", elite troopers trained to infiltrate the enormous alien guts to fight them from the inside! Thanks to the sacrifice of your comrades, only one station-swallowing alien monstrosity has to be vanquished. It's up to you to set up the bomb that will blast it out of existence, but will you survive the endless swarms?

Gourmet Warriors (QUByte Classics) (QUByte Interactive, 31st Aug, $9.99) - Gourmet Warriors is a surrealistic side-scrolling beat'em-up originally released in 1995. The year is 20XX, World War III has occurred and decimated the planet. Recovering from nuclear war has not been easy, as the citizens of Zeus Heaven Magic City, one of the few surviving metropolitan centers, will tell you. Zeus is a world unto itself, a world of power and technology. A world with precious little food supplies. It is imperative to ingest proteins in whatever food you can find on your journey. Bath, a secret organization bent on causing strife and violence, is growing their power every day, slowly taking over more and more of the city - including food supplies. Save the city of Zeus Heaving Magic from the attempt of demonic mutant robots to take over! And eat some tasty gourmet recipes while you're at it! Game features: - Three different characters with its own special moves - Rocking soundtrack - Six beat'em up levels and boss fights - Beautiful 16 bit graphics

High Sea Saga DX (Kairosoft, 30th Aug, $12.00) - Well, shiver me timbers! Riches of legend inhumed in secret sites across the world, savage monsters to thwart each turn of your trek, Other pirates looking to scuttle your ship--such maritime mayhem and more await on this finest of swashbuckling simulations! You'll need a trusty team to surmount the odds, not to mention a vessel--so make sure you choose only the savviest of seadogs, and construct a jolly craft of true piratical proportions! So all hands ahoy! With the billow of your dreams against the sails, embark on a saga of the high seas sure to keep that cutlass carving! Try searching for "Kairosoft" to see all of our games! !

Hole io (QubicGames, 1st Sep, $4.99) - Choose your favourite skin, eat, grow and stay alive. Compete in multiplayer mode with up to 4 players or eat it all by yourself. Grow by swallowing everything in front of you, whether it be garbage cans, fire hydrants or cars. Get large enough to consume even bigger objects or other players. Eat until nothing and no one is standing in your way!

How 2 Escape (Just For Games, 31st Aug, $14.99) - How 2 Escape is an escape-simulation game where two players will need to cooperate on asymmetrical gameplay and devices. 2 players, 2 ways to play. First player on Nintendo Switch™ console embodies the character trapped in the train, exploring and playing with the environment. Second player will use the dedicated free companion app* to get various information and try to understand how to help the first player and be able to escape from this unfortunate travel… *Read more on our website or get the free How 2 Escape Companion App on smartphone. Each wagon is timed in different ways that you’ll discover. Running out of time means defeat. The longer you wait, the more difficult it is to see clearly. . . Both players will need to interact with each other and focus on their sense. Puzzles will require logic, coordination, observation and listening but most of all: communication! No time to chitchat. Get out of the trapped train. Every second is counted.

It’s a Wrap! (AMC Games, 31st Aug, $17.99) - It’s a Wrap! is a challenging 2D puzzle platformer set in 1980s Hollywood, where you play both the director and the star of action-packed, low-budget films. All you wanted to do today was shoot a nice little popcorn movie, but everything is going wrong! As the director, you need to synchronize the actors and props that are messing up their timings. Then, as the movie’s star, you need to remember your script and play out the scene—without getting crushed by that giant boulder!

Jelly Fruits Adventure: Magic Match 3 Puzzle (Megame, 31st Aug, $9.99) - Classic match 3 puzzle in which you have to collect juicy fruits! The rules of the puzzle are extremely simple, but the tasks become more and more difficult with each level. You need to match three or more fruits in a row to destroy them. Move and connect fruits in a row and column, destroy all the fruits and you will complete the level! The last levels are a real workout for the mind! Despite the complexity of the puzzles, the gameplay will allow you to escape from the daily routine. And don't forget the hints - they will help you solve the puzzle!

King of the Hat (Hat Games, 24th Aug, $19.99) - King of the Hat is 2-4 player 2D party platformer where you fight with a hat! Throw your hat to attack, defend and bait opponents. But watch out! If someone jumps on your hat... you die! In King of the Hat, your hat contains your soul. Crush your opponent’s hats (and souls) to assert your dominance over them. When you throw your hat, it goes on fire and becomes invulnerable. You can use it to beat the devil out of other players or to defend against your opponents’ flaming hats. Although the basic mechanics are easy to pick up and play, King of the Hat allows for deep, hat-tastic competitive play as a 2 player game. Change the rules, add power ups and play around level hazards to create the hat-based madness you've always dreamed of.

Kovox Pitch (Redblack Spade, 5th Sep, $6.99) - Unique gameplay features that you've never seen before. Swap between two lines to experience that 2. 5D effect! Proceed a Story Mode to open music tracks, different levels and of course to learn a great story.

Lovecraftian Bundle (Frogwares, 24th Aug, $74.99) - Immerse yourself in the terrifying universe of H. P. Lovecraft with this bundle. The Sinking City The Sinking City is an adventure and investigation game set in an open world inspired by the universe of H. P. Lovecraft, the master of Horror. The half-submerged city of Oakmont is gripped by supernatural forces. You're a private investigator, and you have to uncover the truth of what has possessed the city… and the minds of its inhabitants. Sherlock Holmes The Awakened A Lovecraft meets Sherlock Holmes crossover, The Awakened puts you up against the legendary Cthulhu Mythos. Investigate a series of mysterious disappearances, apparently linked to a dark cult that worships an Ancient God. Whatever their plan is, you must put a stop to it… or face unspeakable consequences.

Masala Drive (Happymeal, 31st Aug, $3.99) - Super high-occupancy over 1000%! How many passengers on the bus can you goal with? Many Masala sound BGM for driving. I have never seen such a racing game!

NecroBoy : Path to Evilship (Gravity Game Arise, 31st Aug, $7.99) - Follow young necromancer NecroBoy and his recently resurrected servant, Lackey! Well, they might disagree on the term servant. Even on the name Lackey. It won't prevent them to learn from one another - the motivations of NecroBoy and his path of Evil being the catalyst that will tie their fates together. Using his dark powers, NecroBoy’s brings his NecroMinions back to life to do his bidding and solve puzzles to venture forth into the crypt of his infamous hero, NecroMan!

Norn9: Last Era (Aksys Games, 31st Aug, $49.99) - Twelve espers with superhuman powers brought together on a floating ship by a mysterious multinational entity known only as The World. . . Their story together may have ended, but their own are just beginning. Past, present, and future converge in Norn9: Last Era’s three different story modes, including explorations of the characters’ pasts before their lives together on the ship, retellings of the events of Norn9: Var Commons from new perspectives, and tales taking place after the events of the first game.

Otoko Cross: Pretty Boys Dropout! (eastasiasoft, 1st Sep, $6.99) - The boys are back for their biggest and boldest entry yet in Otoko Cross: Pretty Boys Dropout! Featuring 45 stages of block puzzler action, Otoko Cross: Pretty Boys Dropout! brings together a cast of 9 crossdressing “otokonoko” characters, each with their own backstories to discover and a wardrobe of increasingly sexy outfits to unlock. Slide blocks left and right to match groups of a single color and clear them to drop character icons towards exits at the bottom of the screen. Some exits need to be unlocked before they can be used, and new block mechanics will be gradually introduced as difficulty ramps up! There’s also a challenge mode to keep you coming back for more quality time with the cute cast! Use the points you earn to unlock outfits and backdrops in any order you like, then assemble them into your own custom dioramas in the enhanced Dressing Room mode.

OU (G-MODE, 31st Aug, $19.99) - A pen-drawn world reminiscent of the illustrations in children's literature, accompanied by guitar music ripe with nostalgia for an old hometown. This is the background where the Story, a story meant for someone, unfolds. Just like a Michael Ende book, "OU" disguises itself as something else—an adventure game—to meet and interact with reality. OU is also a challenge—a challenge to games as a whole.

Paper io 2 (QubicGames, 1st Sep, $4.99) - Paint the map in your own color, eliminate your opponents, get the highest score and take over the Paper io world. Compete in a fierce battle and become a champion! Glide over the white space or your friends territory and create connection back to your own color to claim that area. Watch out! When you move outside of your color, your tail is exposed to attack and you can be eliminated by others. Use your strategic skills and powerups to attack and claim all of the white space that was previously owned by other players!

Ralph and the Blue Ball (Mens Sana Interactive, 1st Sep, $2.99) - “Hello! I'm Ralph, and my parents have just gone out for dinner. Unfortunately, I seem to have misplaced all my toys, including my beloved little blue ball. Would you be able to assist me in finding them? ” Embark on a very charming hidden object short game based on a true story.

Sakura Fox Adventure (Gamuzumi, 31st Aug, $9.99) - Mikoto is a fox girl who lives deep in the woods, in a settlement called Yamatai. Mikoto is expected to train hard, and one day take her mother’s place as the village leader – but there’s a catch. Mikoto is a complete failure of a foxgirl! And so, Mikoto runs away from her home to attend the annual harvest festival in Warren Village. There, she meets a beautiful knight called Juni, and she is irrevocably drawn to her. An intense, passionate relationship soon blossoms between the pair… Can Mikoto and Juni’s love work out, or is it doomed to failure?

Shadow Bundle: Shadow Quest and Nightshade Ninja Warrior (Gametry, 25th Aug, $2.99) - Embark on a dual adventure with Shadow Quest and Nightshade Ninja Warrior. In Shadow Quest, navigate a shadowy realm for riches and conquest, but escaping is uncertain. Its immersive visuals and endless replay value will captivate you. Nightshade Ninja Warrior seamlessly blends combat, stealth, and strategy as you embody a skilled ninja. Conquer enemies, navigate obstacles, and relish intense boss battles. With stunning visuals, it's an engaging odyssey that promises hours of enthralling gameplay.

Taito Milestones 2 (ININ Games, 31st Aug, $39.99) - 10 entertaining classics from Taito’s history featuring various genres and themes such as: Kiki Kaikai, 1986, Shoot ‘em up. Mischievous yōkai have captured the seven gods of fortune. Courageous shrine maiden Sayo-chan must free them! The NewZealand Story, 1988, Platform. Traverse the colorful maze-like levels as Tiki while dodging enemies left, right, up and down to hopefully rescue his Kiwi friends! Darius II, 1989, Shoot ‘em up. Hundreds of years after the events of Darius humanity once again clashes with the Belsar empire. Zip through the solar system and fight! Metal Black, 1991, Shoot ‘em up. Conquer the alien race from Nemesis. Collect their Newalone molecules to use against them and overcome their onslaught! Gun Frontier 1990, Shoot ‘em up. Strap yourself into the seat of your revolver-shaped fighter plane and blast the alien space pirates out of the sky. Liberate the people of the space colony Gloria! Also included: Ben Bero Beh, Solitary Fighter, The Legend of Kage, Liquid Kids and Dinorex. - Read our Taito Milestones 2 review

The Shape of Things (Hyper Three Studio, 31st Aug, $6.99) - Experience a relaxing atmosphere from the comfort of your cozy room by solving small 3D puzzles inside collectible gachapons, and find the original shape of things inspired by Rubik’s style.

The Thief Simulator 2023 – From Crook to Boss (DEZVOLT GAMES, 2nd Sep, $13.99) - Embark on a thrilling journey, fulfilling your heist fantasies as a skilled thief. Live out daring robberies, progress from simple to complex targets, and carefully plan your operations. Equip yourself with tools, invest in lockpicks and hacking devices, and upgrade your skills for stealthy success in fortified locations.

TRAPPED in The Dim Mansion (Regista, 31st Aug, $9.99) - This game is an escape-the-room game (mystery-adventure game). *Point the screen with a cursor to solve riddles, and story goes on. I am an agent who investigates-- mysterious objects and rumors A Folklore, which has been told, drove me into a mountain Only in a bright night-- That old mansion appears Right in front of me is the door On opening it, I fainted I woke up to find myself trapped In the mansion Something is wrong with this place… I need to get out of here immediately...

Trine 5: A Clockwork Conspiracy (THQ Nordic, 31st Aug, $29.99) - Trine 5: A Clockwork Conspiracy will take Amadeus the Wizard, Zoya the Thief, and Pontius the Knight on their most action-packed journey yet! With their reputations tarnished, loved ones in danger, and their own magical powers at stake, the Heroes of Trine must reunite to push back a fearsome Clockwork army and bring peace and justice to the land! Traverse breathtaking 2.5D landscapes in Trine's deepest and visually richest chapter to date, with an all new cast of characters - some friends, some foes, but all unforgettable. - Read our Trine 5: A Clockwork Conspiracy review

Truck Simulator 2023 – Driver Europe (SUCCESS GAME, 2nd Sep, $19.99) - Rev up your engines and prepare for the ultimate trucking experience in “TRUCK SIMULATOR 2023 - DRIVER EUROPE”! Traverse magnificent cities, navigate through picturesque countryside, and conquer challenging mountainous terrains. Customise your rig with a variety of upgrades, from engine enhancements to sleek visual modifications, and create a truck that truly reflects your style. But it's not just about the trucks - it's about the thrill of the ride. Our game offers stunning visuals and realistic physics that will make you feel every bump and turn, immersing you in the thrilling experience.

Yakiniku Simulator (Flyhigh Works, 31st Aug, $4.99) - Are you hungry? Do you want some yakiniku? Let's play this game! Simple and easy! Simulate to eating a yakiniku with no more calories! ! ! Just chill out and simulate eating yakiniku! HOW TO PLAY 1. keep raw meat on the stove. 2. Flip meat when you think it's OK. 3. Beware it's OVERCOOK! 4. Throw away burned meat. 5. Keep perfect meat to sauce and eat it! Enjoy your meal! ! ! ! ! ! !

What will you be downloading this week? Rune Factory 3 Special Chants of Sennaar 1997 Aquapark io Arcade Archives BOSCONIAN Baseball Club Big Farm Story Boomshine Plus Bounce House Buggy Racer Bust Up Catlord Chat Simulator: Blind Dates Desktop Basketball 2 DreamWorks Kids Bundle Elasto Mania II Eventide 2: Sorcerer's Mirror Famous Duo Bundle Farming Tractor Simulator 2023 : Drive Combine & Trucks Flupp The Fish Forklift Simulator 2023 Gastro Force Gourmet Warriors (QUByte Classics) High Sea Saga DX Hole io How 2 Escape It's a Wrap! Jelly Fruits Adventure: Magic Match 3 Puzzle King of the Hat Kovox Pitch Lovecraftian Bundle Masala Drive NecroBoy : Path to Evilship Norn9: Last Era Otoko Cross: Pretty Boys Dropout! OU Paper io 2 Ralph and the Blue Ball Sakura Fox Adventure Shadow Bundle: Shadow Quest and Nightshade Ninja Warrior Taito Milestones 2 The Shape of Things The Thief Simulator 2023 - From Crook to Boss TRAPPED in The Dim Mansion Trine 5: A Clockwork Conspiracy Truck Simulator 2023 - Driver Europe Yakiniku Simulator Nothing for me this week (You can select up to 5 answers) What will you be downloading this week? (44 votes) Rune Factory 3 Special 20 % Chants of Sennaar 5 % 1997 2 % Aquapark io 0% Arcade Archives BOSCONIAN 2 % Baseball Club 5 % Big Farm Story 0% Boomshine Plus 0% Bounce House 0% Buggy Racer 2 % Bust Up 0% Catlord 0% Chat Simulator: Blind Dates 0% Desktop Basketball 2 2 % DreamWorks Kids Bundle 0% Elasto Mania II 0% Eventide 2: Sorcerer's Mirror 0% Famous Duo Bundle 0% Farming Tractor Simulator 2023 : Drive Combine & Trucks 2 % Flupp The Fish 0% Forklift Simulator 2023 0% Gastro Force 0% Gourmet Warriors (QUByte Classics) 0% High Sea Saga DX 0% Hole io 0% How 2 Escape 0% It's a Wrap! 0% Jelly Fruits Adventure: Magic Match 3 Puzzle 0% King of the Hat 2 % Kovox Pitch 0% Lovecraftian Bundle 0% Masala Drive 2 % NecroBoy : Path to Evilship 2 % Norn9: Last Era 5 % Otoko Cross: Pretty Boys Dropout! 0% OU 2 % Paper io 2 0% Ralph and the Blue Ball 0% Sakura Fox Adventure 2 % Shadow Bundle: Shadow Quest and Nightshade Ninja Warrior 0% Taito Milestones 2 5 % The Shape of Things 0% The Thief Simulator 2023 - From Crook to Boss 0% TRAPPED in The Dim Mansion 0% Trine 5: A Clockwork Conspiracy 11 % Truck Simulator 2023 - Driver Europe 0% Yakiniku Simulator 0% Nothing for me this week 27 %

So that's your lot for this week's North American Nintendo Download. Go on, be a sport and drop a vote in the poll above, and comment below with your hot picks!