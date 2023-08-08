We had a good time with MLB The Show 23 when it pitched its way onto Switch back in March of this year and now Sony Interactive Entertainment has released a new update to bring the game up to ver. 1.14.

Alongside a couple of bug fixes and tweaks, this latest update changes the way that Pitcher Energy works for two-way players, adds in some new props for the Dino Island Theme, and gives 2022's top draft pick, Jackson Holliday, a new face model.

This update is set to step up to the plate a little later today from 12pm BST / 1pm CET / 4am PT. The full patch notes were shared by Sony over on the official The Show website, and we have collected them together for you to check out below.

MLB The Show 23 Ver. 1.14 (8th August 2023)

GENERAL

- In an update later in the week, Jackson Holliday will be given a brand-new face model.