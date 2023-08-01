Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

EA Sports FC 24 was officially unveiled for the Switch and multiple other platforms in June, and for the first time on Switch, players can look forward to a whole range of new features.

This includes Volta Football, Ultimate Team, player and manager career modes and even Joy-Con supported multiplayer. Ahead of its launch this September, EA recently shared a look at the player and managed career modes in the game, where you'll be able to step into the managerial shoes of Pep Guardiola, Jürgen Klopp and create your own player.

"Choose your path on the pitch or touchline. See the new features in Player Career Mode and Manager Career Mode in EA SPORTS FC 24"

In a recent interview, EA's VP executive producer John Shepherd mentioned how this new entry was "running great" on the Switch hardware, and had very few differences to the other versions of the game, even though it's more representative of the Xbox One and PlayStation 4 versions.