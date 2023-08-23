Developer Pathea Games has taken to social media to announce that My Time at Sandrock has been delayed from its original release date of September 26th, 2023 to November 2nd, 2023.

The reason provided for the delay is so that Pathea Games can "better ensure the game quality will meet your standards and expectations".

Here's a look at the full message posted online:

"Today we would like to address a release delay for My Time at Sandrock. Our team has been hard at work making sure the game is the best it can be upon release, but after much deliberation, we feel that a delay is necessary to better ensure the game quality will meet your standards and expectations. "We know players have been looking forward to this title, so we sincerely apologize for extending its development. November 2 is our updated release date for physical and digital versions of the game. "We would also like to take this time to thank you for your continued support. Your continued enthusiasm and fan contributions are greatly appreciated and keep us focused and motivated as we come closer to launch. We wouldn’t be where we are without your help and support. With all our hearts, we look forward to welcoming you to Sandrock on November 2!"

My Time at Sandrock is a sequel to 2019's My Time at Portia, which launched to relatively positive reception. We gave it a score of 7/10 in our own review, calling it "an ambitious game that actually delivers on what it sets out to do".