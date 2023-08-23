Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

Publisher Microids has revealed the debut trailer for its upcoming mystery game Murder on the Orient Express, based on the Agatha Cristie novel of the same name.

Depicting a modernised version of the classic tale, Murder on the Orient Express will be set in 2023 and will throw in a number of new twists and turns to make even the most seasoned Agatha Cristie fans scratch their noggins. You'll be taking on the role of famed detective Hercule Poirot along with his new sidekick Joanna Locke, who will be playable in multiple flashbacks.

Here's a look at the key features:

⦁ Faithful, but fresh: The game is a faithful but fresh adaptation of the original story, with a new character named Joanna Locke added to the story. Playing as Joanna, players can exit the confines of the train during playable flashbacks.

⦁ Embody the legendary detective Hercule Poirot: Enter Hercule Poirot’s head to discover mind maps and make deductions as he navigates the puzzles and objects scattered throughout each chapter.

⦁ A rich adventure with strong twists: Murder On the Orient Express is renowned for one of the most famous plot twists in literary history, and Microids’ game is no exception. But with events taking place in 2023, the investigation will see players venture in new directions.

⦁ A brilliant detective and mystery game: Players will take on the roles of Poirot and Joanna, solve puzzles and make deductions to uncover the truth behind the murder. In a third person view, players will inspect the environment and talk with the protagonists, searching for clues and confronting the suspects.

⦁ Full voice-over: Fully localized and dubbed in English, German and French.

Microids has also revealed a physical edition of the game that will include a 48-page artbook, a digital soundtrack, and an Orient Express ticket bookmark for when you're diving into some more Cristie novels. The game will launch both physically and digitally on October 19th, 2023.

Will you be picking this one up when it launches in October? Let us know your thoughts with a comment down below.