One of the most anticipated releases due out this September is Mortal Kombat 1 and this time it's a reset of the entire timeline. We're going to learn a lot more in the game's story, and if you're wondering just how long it will be, co-creator and Mortal Kombat CCO Ed Boon has now shed some light on this.

In a brief exchange with a fan on social media, Ed revealed how the game would be "similar to MKX-11" in length. If you don't remember, or simply didn't play these entries, according to How Long To Beat, the "main story" in Mortal Kombat 11 is about 6 hours.

Similar to MKX-11 — Ed Boon (@noobde) July 27, 2023

This latest response has raised some concerns about how this rebooted universe and all the relationship dynamics will have enough time to be fleshed out. At this rate, the roster is already shaping up to be a big one - with a stack of returning characters in new roles and a bunch of DLC fighters already announced.

Mortal Kombat 11 also received its sizable expansion update "Aftermath" - which added more story content for players to experience as well as fighters, so there's the possibility NetherRealm could take a similar approach with Mortal Kombat 1.