Mario Kart Tour's Vacation Tour is coming to a close next week, so we have now had our first look at what's around the corner and this one looks to bring something new to the track.

The 'Summer Tour' will be getting off the starting line on 23rd August, introducing a brand-new city course in the shape of 'Madrid Drive' — which will see you drive around... uhh... Madrid.

We don't know all that much about what the upcoming newbie will have in store for us, though the above trailer gives a hint of some hairpin turns around tight street corners, flying through fountains and driving through delis.

There's only one more pack of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe DLC still to come this year, but we'd say that this new course is certainly a shoo-in for making the jump over to Switch.

Of course, the announcement of the next tour also brought with it the reveal of this update's Mii Racing Suits. This time, a classic Orange number will be taking the spotlight alongside one that is modelled on a Blooper — inkredible (sorry).

It's time for Mii Racing Suits wave 39 in #MarioKartTour ! A new Mii Racing Suit is coming in the next tour. Check out the video for more information! pic.twitter.com/EZJUfDtofn August 18, 2023

We still have a couple of days left to enjoy the Vacation Tour, which brought the recently-released Squeaky Clean Sprint track over to the mobile game for the first time.

Are you excited to take to the streets of Madrid? Let us know in the comments.