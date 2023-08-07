Nintendo is prone to releasing an adorable piece of original seasonal art every few months and Summer 2023 is no exception. Today we have got our first look at the latest piece of official art and this one really is a beauty.

Mario and Yoshi take centre stage this time, travelling through the Mushroom Kingdom as they head out on a fishing trip. It has all of the Nintendo nostalgia (NEStalgia?) of the original Super Mario Bros. 3 art and, what's more, it is now available to download as a PC, mobile or tablet background from Nintendo Japan.

You can find the full image up above, though @NintendoUK has also shared a sweet close-up version on Twitter.

You will need to be signed in to your Nintendo account in order to get the HD wallpaper in its various sizes, but you can then download it to your heart's content and spread the summer art across every device you have available — because you can never have too much Mario, right?

This art kicks off what is setting up to be a pretty Mario-centric late-2023 for Nintendo. The year will be rounding out with Super Mario RPG, Super Mario Bros. Wonder and WarioWare: Move It! all coming to the Switch, with a new port of Luigi's Mansion: Dark Moon and an as-yet-untitled Princess Peach game coming after. It's-a me, indeed.