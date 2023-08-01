Koei Tecmo and Gust are showing no signs of slowing down the Atelier RPG series any time soon, with the company teasing a new title announcement will be taking place next week on 8th August at 9 pm JST.

This announcement will be made via YouTube, and follows on from the release of Atelier Marie Remake: The Alchemist Of Salburg last month, and Atelier Ryza 3: Alchemist of the End & the Secret Key earlier this year. This news was originally shared on social media:

There's no information just yet about what exactly the next game might be, but presumably, it will be making its way to a Nintendo platform in the future, given the series' links to the Switch.