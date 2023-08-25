Dotemu has published a brand new trailer for the upcoming Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge DLC, Dimension Shellshock, showcasing the shell-kicking talents of Miyamoto Usagi and Karai.

These two new characters will be featured in the DLC, which launches on 31st August. This new trailer gives us a look at how both characters play and complement each other and the existing playable cast of Shredder's Revenge.

We can also see some of the DLC's features in action too — we always want to point out the awesome-looking black-and-white comic book stage, but we're actually most exited about Survival Mode, a dimension-hopping mode where you'll get to fight through various locales from the TMNT franchise's history.

Usagi is from the Dark Horse Comics series Usagi Yojimbo, created by Stan Sakai, and has frequently appeared in TMNT comics. Karai herself is from the TMNT universe originally, having debuted in the comics in 1992 and is a Foot Clan soldier-turned-ally to the Turtles. Check them both out in the trailer below.