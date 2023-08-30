The Pokémon Company has today announced that a brand-new live-action series about Pokémon is set to air in Japan from 19th October — however, it may not be the show that you would expect (thanks, Serebii).

Unlike the ace 'live-action' animation of the Detective Pikachu film, this upcoming series — titled 'Pocket Filled with Adventure' in English — doesn't appear to be set in a Pokémon world, but rather it will be about the act of playing Pokémon.

The news was shared by Tokyo TV, which will house the series this October, and @SerebiiNet was able to provide a little more information about the story itself. According to Serebii, the show will follow Madoka Akagi (played by Nanase Nishino), who discovers a love for Pokémon Red after moving to a new job in Tokyo — so, there might not be any actual Pokémon to see here...





Details @ pic.twitter.com/gv1troCIsE Serebii Update: A live action series based on Pokémon is to air in Japan from October 19th. Follows the story of a young woman who becomes enamored with Pokémon after receiving Pokémon Red from her motherDetails @ https://t.co/NWlAdn57aQ August 30, 2023

The series will begin on 19th October and a new episode will air every Thursday on Tokyo TV. As to whether the show will receive a wider release at a later date, we just don't know yet — though our fingers are crossed. It might not be the live-action Pokémon series that we had imagined, but we're intrigued to see what direction this concept heads in.

What do you make of this upcoming Pokémon live-action series? Is it what you expected? Let us know in the comments.