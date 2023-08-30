The Pokémon Company has today announced that a brand-new live-action series about Pokémon is set to air in Japan from 19th October — however, it may not be the show that you would expect (thanks, Serebii).
Unlike the ace 'live-action' animation of the Detective Pikachu film, this upcoming series — titled 'Pocket Filled with Adventure' in English — doesn't appear to be set in a Pokémon world, but rather it will be about the act of playing Pokémon.
The news was shared by Tokyo TV, which will house the series this October, and @SerebiiNet was able to provide a little more information about the story itself. According to Serebii, the show will follow Madoka Akagi (played by Nanase Nishino), who discovers a love for Pokémon Red after moving to a new job in Tokyo — so, there might not be any actual Pokémon to see here...
The series will begin on 19th October and a new episode will air every Thursday on Tokyo TV. As to whether the show will receive a wider release at a later date, we just don't know yet — though our fingers are crossed. It might not be the live-action Pokémon series that we had imagined, but we're intrigued to see what direction this concept heads in.
What do you make of this upcoming Pokémon live-action series? Is it what you expected? Let us know in the comments.
[source tv-tokyo.co.jp, via twitter.com]
Comments 7
And it will conclude with her in a dark room all by herself after dropping all her friends as she's so obsessed with the game and trying to find Mew
Can you release both Red & Blue on NSO now, Nintendo? That would be great...
Honestly much better than attempting to do a live action series set in the world of Pokémon. That would cost way too much to not look silly.
This is the second show they're launching that focuses on characters enjoying real world Pokémon products, that feels iffy.
The other one being the recently launched web series about kids playing the trading card game.
I will only care about this series if it goes through all the gens, and the series ends with them quitting the fandom because they are disappointed with Gen 8 and 9's nosedive in quality
Premise sounds like something that might have novelty for a 10 minute short but would get extremely old extremely fast as an actual show.
Wasn't there a Final Fantasy XIV series like this, but with a father and son bonding over the game?
