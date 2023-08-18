Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

Developer Worm Club has today announced that the beloved Frog Detective series is coming to Switch in one neat package as Frog Detective: The Entire Mystery scoots over to the Nintendo console later this year.

If you have never come across Frog Detective before, it's exactly what you might expect. You play as a detective (who is a frog) and solve a series of animal-based mysteries. It's cute and hilarious and exactly what you would want to see from a game with a title like that.

The three cases — The Haunted Island, The Case of the Invisible Wizard and Corruption at Cowboy County — were originally released on Steam in 2018, 2019 and 2022 respectively, with the low-poly first-person visuals and comedy writing racking up an impressive following ever since. This Switch version will contain all three mysteries plus a brand-new scooter minigame, so you can solve crimes and hang fives like the best of 'em.

For a little more information about what the cases will have in store and a look at some screenshots, check out the following from Worm Club.

About “The Entire Mystery” cases

In Case 1, The Haunted Island, a sloth has been haunted for weeks by a mysterious ghost that nobody can seem to track down. Even after hiring a team of ghost scientists, the mystery is no closer to being solved. Luckily for this tropical sloth, and unluckily for this pesky ghost, Frog Detective is here to crack the case! The Haunted Island is the first in this award-winning series, and this bite-sized mystery is what started an international cult obsession with the world of Frog Detective.

In the second mystery, The Case of the Invisible Wizard, we follow the Detective to Warlock Woods, where a celebratory parade for their newest neighbour has been maliciously destroyed. Now the neighbour is nowhere to be seen, and the town is in ruin. Can Frog Detective get to the bottom of things? We sure hope so, otherwise the game would be a bummer.

In the exciting series finale, Corruption at Cowboy County, The Detective and Lobster Cop are tasked with solving the conundrum of a sheriff-less town. But not all is as it seems here, as a surprisingly simple solution to the case reveals a sinister scheme. Maybe crime is real after all…

New stuff in “The Entire Mystery”

The Entire Mystery will also feature an exclusive and fun new scooter mini game. Did Tony Hawk ever get a detective game? Checkmate, birdman.

Plus, this will be the first time that Frog Detective will be localised into multiple languages! The game will be available in English, French, German, Italian, Spanish and Brazilian Portuguese.

We don't know exactly when Frog Detective will be leaping our way just yet outside of some point this year, but we will be keeping our magnifying glasses close by in the hopes of uncovering more details over the coming months.

Are you excited to play Frog Detective on Switch? Ribbit your thoughts in the comments below.