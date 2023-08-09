Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

Gearbox Publishing and independent video game developer Andrew Morrish have today released Unidentified Falling Objects on Switch.

The game mixes your standard falling block puzzle format with an element of platforming. You play as a tiny, laser-wielding spaceman/robot attempting to dodge colourful blocks that fall from the sky and move them across the arena to stack up like colours into combos. It's a pairing that didn't immediately seem to be a good fit in our minds, but having watched the above trailer, we can see this becoming quickly addictive.

In single-player mode, you will progress through a variety of stages, switching up your loadout with a number of weapons, movements and kicks to best suit the current challenge. The game can also be played up to against 20 other players online for some competitive block blasting.

Have a look at the game's features and adorable retro-visual style below.

THE ULTIMATE PUZZLE PLATFORMER

Every move counts in this puzzle platformer! Jump, dodge and kick blocks all around the puzzle to create big combos! Max your score by collecting power-ups and leveling up while avoiding a plethora of dangerous obstacles. SOLO OR MULTIPLAYER

Complete all the challenges in single player mode or compete against other players in multiplayer. Play locally with 1 vs. 1 or take the battle online with up to 20 players.

CUSTOMIZE YOUR PLAY

Customize your loadout with unique weapons, movement styles, and kicks! Changing your load out will give you a boost to defeat other players and up your scores UNFORGETTABLE RETRO FLAIR

Explore and play through 6 unique worlds, featuring quirky retro style graphics and a captivating synthwave soundtrack. A COLORFUL CAST OF CHARACTERS

Progress though the single player campaign and meet a cast of eccentric characters who are ready to put your puzzle solving skills to the test with unique challenges.

There is a free demo for the game available on the Switch eShop right now, which is also where you can purchase the full title if you like what you see.

Will you take Unidentified Falling Objects for a spin? Blast your thoughts in the comments below.