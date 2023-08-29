Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

Publisher Mastiff has revealed that the beautiful-looking Metroidvania Faerie Afterlight will be arriving on Switch this September.

Created by Indonesian developer Clay Game Studio, Faerie Afterlight is inspired by Indonesian philosophy and folk art, and the world is a mix of luscious pastels and stunning music. You control Kimo and Wispy, two beings who are inseparable from each other — quite literally. One is a little "blob" thing, while the other is a little fairy-type creature. Kimo can move platforms and walls while Wispy can bounce off of the surfaces

Fantastical and frightening enemies await Kimo and Wispy in a vibrant and rich world full of references to Indonesian folklore, plus the pair will gain new abilities as they tackle and defeat the corrupted titans of the world of Lumina.

Faerie Afterlight launches on Switch and Steam in September. We'll likely get a more specific release date very soon — yes it almost is September, after all!

What do you think of this lovely-looking Metroidvania? Let us know your thoughts in the comments.