Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

Electronic Arts has partnered with AskAboutGames to encourage families to get familiar with their home console's parental controls.

The campaign, launched by presenter and former professional football player Jermaine Jenas, has set out to highlight the importance of using parental controls to ensure that families can all game together safely — be that through managing screen time, selecting age-appropriate content, or regulating in-game purchases.

Jenas made the following statement on partnering with EA and Ask About Games on this campaign:

I love playing video games as a way of spending time with my kids so by partnering with Electronic Arts on this campaign, I hope we can help spread awareness of the parental controls that are in place on devices.

With the constant release of new consoles and games, I am sure that parents will have questions about how to keep their children safe whilst they play. AskAboutGames.com has lots of information about the measures that are in place to ensure that kids are having fun, but are also kept safe.

AskAboutGames is an outlet for all of your questions about the gaming industry from age ratings to online safety. The site supports the Family Video Game Database, with whom we have recently partnered to bring you up-to-date accessibility information across Nintendo Life's reviews and game pages.

Nintendo's approach to family gaming on Switch has been pretty solid since the introduction of the parental controls app where you can monitor screen time, set restrictions, and more — it's well worth checking out, if you ask us. Gotta love that Bowser and Bowser Jr. vid, too. Who knew Bowser was such a caring, responsible parent?

Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

With the release of EA's not-FIFA follow-up, EA Sports FC 24, coming our way next month, this campaign seems to have fallen at the perfect time for the company to make sure that everyone goes into the brave new football world feeling safe. You can head over to the AskAboutGames site for further information.

Do you use the Switch's parental control options? Let us know in the comments.