Following on from the recent Dreamsnaps update, Disney Dreamlight Valley has received a new hotfix that should go toward improving the experience via various gameplay, visual, and UI bug fixes.

The list isn't too extensive, but there's some good stuff here, regardless. Let's take a peek at what's in store:

- Fixed additional causes of Initialization Error #201.

- Fixed an issue in which the Dreamsnaps menu would not appear in the Event tab for some Xbox players.

- Fixed an issue in which items placed in Furniture Mode would occasionally disappear and be reset to their original locations after leaving the menu.

- Fixed an issue in which some players found one of their in-game houses completely empty after updating to the DreamSnaps Update.

- “Boss Up” quest: Fixed an issue that prevented the game from registering the mystical sword after it was picked up, preventing progress in the quest.

- Implemented further improvements to drastically reduce chances of the DreamSnaps voting queue appearing empty with no applicable submissions to vote on.

- Fixed an issue which prevented the “new item” notification from disappearing after viewing the WALL·E Dream Bundle.

- Fixed an issue which caused DreamSnaps progression rewards to appear for sale in Scrooge McDuck’s Store.

- Fixed an issue in which some players did not receive chest rewards for their participation in a DreamSnaps challenge.

- Fixed an issue in which using a quest item on a keyhole with the right mouse button would occasionally cause the player’s inventory to behave strangely, eating a different food item from the one selected.

- Adjusted the DreamSnaps logo on the DreamSnaps Long Sleeve Shirt.

- Various additional bug fixes.

So there you go! The fix is available now with Gameloft encouraging users to continue sharing any issues and bugs to facilitate future hotfixes.