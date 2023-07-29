The life simulation adventure game Disney Dreamlight Valley got its new 'DreamSnaps Update' last week and as part of this, there's now a new weekly challenge.

To help inspire players, developer Gameloft is offering everyone a free item bundle containing a Light Blue Ice Cream Stand, Minimalist Surfboards, and a Lightning Strike Wagon.

To redeem these items, you'll need to enter the following code OCEANVIEW in the help section located within the game's settings menu. Once you've redeemed the code, you'll get a letter in the game's mailbox containing these items.





Head to the DreamSnaps menu in-game and show us your best Ocean View this week 🏝️



Need some inspiration? Redeem the code below for some beach-y keen decorations!



OCEANVIEW A new DreamSnaps challenge has arrived!Head to the DreamSnaps menu in-game and show us your best Ocean View this week 🏝️Need some inspiration? Redeem the code below for some beach-y keen decorations!OCEANVIEW pic.twitter.com/3t7SUJgjdp July 27, 2023

You can learn more about the recent update and see the full patch notes in our previous post: