Red Art Games has unveiled pre-orders for an upcoming physical Switch release for the chess-strategy roguelike game Shotgun King: The Final Checkmate.

Launching in Q1 2024, the release will come in two flavours: a standard edition and a deluxe edition. While both come in at the same price of €34.99, the latter is exclusive to the Red Art Games website and is limited to 300 copies.

What's more, the deluxe edition will come with a wraparound cover sleeve featuring alternative art as well as a keychain. Not bad for the same price, if you ask us.

Shotgun King launches digitally on the Switch eShop today, but if you're on the fence about the game at this point in time, then fret not dear reader, we'll have a review for you in due course.

