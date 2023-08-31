Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

No need to worry about a mewtiny here — the next entry in the Cat Quest series has undergone a bit of a name change, but that swashbuckling spurr-irit is still there. Cat Quest: Pirates of the Purribean — now known as Cat Quest III — has received its debut gameplay trailer today.

Taking the cute and accessible action RPG to the high seas, you'll be the fluffiest sailor in the land as you pull into pawt and explore the Purribean. The Gentlebros is keeping the traditional hack-and-slash combat we've come to know and love, but now you'll be able to ride ships and tackle other scallywags by firing cannonballs at them.

And even though you're on the search for the North Star, there are plenty of pi-rats out there for you to take down. Just make sure your fluffy little pirate doesn't get their hands on a parrot now...

Bring your best matey along for the ride when Cat Quest III sails onto Switch in 2024. Will you be weighing anchor with your furry friend next year? Yowl at us in the comments.