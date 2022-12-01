Borderlands 3, the FPS sequel from Gearbox Software, has been rated by Europe's Pan European Game Information (PEGI) for the Nintendo Switch, potentially indicating an upcoming launch.

The rating was applied today, December 1st, and has been included on all versions of the game and all of its downloadable content. For a full breakdown, this includes:

Borderlands 3

Borderlands 3: Director's Cut

Borderlands 3: Designer's Cut

Borderlands 3: Psycho Krieg and the fantastic Fustercluck



Borderlands 3: Bounty of Blood

Borderlands 3: Guns, Love, and Tentacles: The Marriage of Wainwright and Hammerlock

Moxxi's Heist of the Handsome Jackpot

Of course, this might sound a bit familiar, as PEGI had previously provided a Switch rating for Borderlands 3: Director's Cut back in April 2021, but this was apparently in error and was subsequently removed. The fresh rating provided today seems to be more legit since it covers the base game and all of its included DLC content, but we'll see!

Meanwhile, Switch owners can get a taste of the Borderlands experience right now, however, with Borderlands Legendary Collection, which includes Borderlands: Game of the Year Edition, Borderlands 2, and Borderlands: The Pre-Sequel.

Are you hoping to see Borderlands 3 on the Switch? Shares your thoughts with a comment below.