Borderlands 3, the FPS sequel from Gearbox Software, has been rated by Europe's Pan European Game Information (PEGI) for the Nintendo Switch, potentially indicating an upcoming launch.
The rating was applied today, December 1st, and has been included on all versions of the game and all of its downloadable content. For a full breakdown, this includes:
- Borderlands 3
- Borderlands 3: Director's Cut
- Borderlands 3: Designer's Cut
- Borderlands 3: Psycho Krieg and the fantastic Fustercluck
- Borderlands 3: Bounty of Blood
- Borderlands 3: Guns, Love, and Tentacles: The Marriage of Wainwright and Hammerlock
- Moxxi's Heist of the Handsome Jackpot
Of course, this might sound a bit familiar, as PEGI had previously provided a Switch rating for Borderlands 3: Director's Cut back in April 2021, but this was apparently in error and was subsequently removed. The fresh rating provided today seems to be more legit since it covers the base game and all of its included DLC content, but we'll see!
Meanwhile, Switch owners can get a taste of the Borderlands experience right now, however, with Borderlands Legendary Collection, which includes Borderlands: Game of the Year Edition, Borderlands 2, and Borderlands: The Pre-Sequel.
[source pegi.info, via gematsu.com]
Here's hoping for it being a regular digital/physical and not a cloud version...
As if we aren’t getting cloud, if we don’t I will be surprised lol.
If this is real, I'm expecting a similar level of port as Borderlands 2 on the Vita
Here's hoping I can read the bleedin' text.
@Snatcher hopefully not, but it’s one of the reasons I got a steam deck recently - when RE2 released last month as a cloud version I gave up hope of some others being native ports to switch like the recent tomb raider games etc. I have quite a few of those already on steam so figure might as well make use of them there as ports are looking a lot less likely now. One thing the steam deck really makes me appreciate though is how awesome the switch OLED screen really is!
@ozwally I have never used the oled, does it look that crisp?
@ozwally I got a Steam Deck for much the same reasons, I don't want cloud games. Plus it has my favourite thing: gyro aim! You can even add that to games that don't have it, unlike on Switch where you're reliant on the developer remembering to include it.
I did enjoy the other Borderlands games on Switch even though they don't have better graphics. Performance were smoother than on PS Vita. Definitely looking forward to this one even though I got it on Steam Deck already.
@Snatcher for me it’s the colours that absolutely pop. I’ve been playing Witcher 3 on switch and completed recently, on tousant the colours are just so vibrant. I tried Witcher 3 on deck and yes it looks amazing graphically in comparison, buts it’s more washed out and I much prefer the switch version even though resolution etc are lower
@BulkSlash ah thanks for the tip, I honestly didn’t know deck had gyro so i definitely need to sort that! I was hoping beyond hope RE2 would come natively as monster hunter rise uses the RE engine nicely on switch. The deck really does highlight the potential of whatever a switch 2 could be though, the power of portable gaming is amazing now
