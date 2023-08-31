Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

Following the launch of Bomb Rush Cyberfunk earlier this month on the Switch and PC, developer Team Reptile has now released its first major patch for the game.

Due to the "certification process" required on consoles, it means this patch has been slightly delayed for the Switch. Although it is only a PC patch for now, it's still an interesting insight into what players can expect when this update does arrive on consoles.

A lot of it is "focused on fixing mostly technical issues" but there's also a new mini-game app called the Micro Boy.

Here's what else players can expect in this first update, with a good chunk of these additions and fixes likely to be added to the console versions:

Bomb Rush Cyberfunk update - Patch 1

Additions

Added Micro Boy mobile game to the flip phone apps



Added a cypher spot to the Hideout



Added Knxwledge - hwbouths to the Bomb Rush Cyberfunk Soundtrack



Added album art to the Bomb Rush Cyberfunk Soundtrack



Added Paul Koster to Environment Artists in Credits



Added Localization teams to Credits



Added Benni the taxi driver's missing voice in taxi menu related cutscenes



Added OpenGL Core backend to Windows build



Added support for changing the movement controls and phone movement controls



Added a more explicit boost gate door to the intro of the chapter 3 dream

Fixes

Fixed the transition from Versum Hill to Millennium Square sometimes soft locking



Fixed combo multipliers not resetting when entering a Robo-post mid combo



Fixed certain building edges in Mataan considered safe to respawn on



Fixed the police heat sensitivity being overly high in chapter 6



Moved garage unlocks to be one chapter earlier so discovered movestyle colorways can be used earlier



Fixed getting REP for redoing a graffiti spot after another crew has gone over it again



Fixed movestyle garages not working when playing as the FRANKS



Fixed a graffiti spot on a high billboard in Brink Terminal that did not save



Graffiti at the end of races no longer disappear upon reload



Completed Combat Encounters are not set as REP target anymore



Fixed Felix's last 2 outfits unlocking before finding the collectables for them



Fixed a lot of faulty grind lines that were breaking combos



Fixed many issues with missing colliders in the environment



Fixed Nice achievement now also works with BMX and Inline Skates



Fixed the artist and title names on several small graffiti pieces



Fixed VSYNC setting getting saved incorrectly



Players should no longer be locked out of boss battle environments when they fall out of the level



Oldhead, Base and Jay show correct number of outfits in character select



Players should no longer be able to fall out of the chapter 5 dream intro



Map on phone should no longer show graffiti spots that are not yet available



Fixed Rise’s second challenge activating before the first challenge is completed



The game no longer halts execution when the game does not have focus



Increased speed at which you can skip a cutscene



Ensured player loads into the right scene after a crash during scene changes so that cutscenes and character/movestyles/phone app unlocks are not missed by any chance



Shader change for certain VFX used by enemies including turrets that caused crashes for certain players on older hardware



Fixed several memory leaks causing crashes

Team Reptile also mentions how it plans to do a number of other things in an "upcoming patch" to further improve the overall experience. If you haven't tried out Bomb Rush Cyberfunk on the Switch yet, be sure to check out our Nintendo Life review: