If you're still playing Dragon Ball FighterZ, you'll be interested to know this excellent game has just received another balance patch. This update is in the process of rolling out on multiple platforms including the Nintendo Switch.

This latest update bumps the game up to Version 1.33 and makes various battle changes. As part of this update, previous version replays will no longer be viewable. You can check out the full patch notes in a 15-page document on Bandai Namco's website. It includes adjustments to multiple characters in the game.

#DBFZ Attention all fighters! The latest Dragon Ball FighterZ patch notes are here! Check out the details and get ready for some exciting changes. https://t.co/5hRuTeRDUs August 23, 2023

In somewhat related news, Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot last week rolled out its '23rd World Tournament' DLC update. It sees Goku taking on Piccolo and allows players to either defeat opponents or knock them out of the ring. You can learn more in our previous post: