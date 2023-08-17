Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

If you've been waiting for Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot's next season pass 2 DLC update, you're in luck as it's arriving today on the Nintendo Switch.

As you might recall, this event takes place during The 23rd World Tournament, where a bunch of "shocking upsets" take place, and the battle between Goku and Piccolo kicks off. In this competition, you can either defeat your opponents or knock them out of the ring.





Join Goku in his legendary battle at the 23rd World Martial Arts Tournament. Strike your way through your opponents or knock them out of the ring to become victorious! DRAGON BALL Z: KAKAROT DLC 5 available on August 17, 2023!

This update follows Bardock: Alone Against Fate, and there's still another DLC update to come at some point in the future. If you haven't tried out this game yet on the Switch, there's a free demo available on the eShop. You can also check out our Nintendo Life review: