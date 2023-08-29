Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

Here's some surprising news for Persona diehards - G-MODE will be bringing the Atlus RPG Megami Ibunroku Persona: Ikuu no Tou Hen to the Japanese Switch eShop.

This game will be part of the G-Mode Archives+, but doesn't have a release date yet. This title originally made its debut on mobile devices back in 2006 and is based on the 1996 PlayStation release Revelations: Persona.

You can check out the announcement trailer above, which provides an extended look at the gameplay on offer. Again, there's no solid release date for this one, and there's also no mention of it being released outside of Japan. If we hear any updates though, we'll let you know.

For now, Atlus fans in the West can look forward to the release of Persona 5 Tactica when it arrives on the Switch this November. Some of the classic Shin Megami Tensei games have also been made available via the Switch Online service in Japan.